Tesco Multigrain Boulders 325G

- Energy500kJ 118kcal6%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ / 393kcal
Product Description
- Honey and sugar coated maize and wheat boulders, fortified with vitamins and iron.
- GOLDEN CRUNCH Maize & wholegrain wheat, toasted and tumbled in pure honey Carefully selected grains We love brekkie. That’s why we carefully select the best ingredients for your bowl. We make sure it's packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be so you're ready for the day ahead
- GOLDEN CRUNCH Maize and wholegrain wheat, toasted and tumbled in pure honey Carefully selected grains We love brekkie. That’s why we carefully select the best ingredients for your bowl. We make sure it's packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be so you're ready for the day ahead
- Contents may settle during transit.
- Carton - Recycle
- Bag - Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- © Tesco 2020. SC4139
- Golden crunch
- Maize and wholegrain wheat, toasted and tumbled in pure honey
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 325G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Maize Semolina, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Honey (2%), Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Carrot Extract, Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts, nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try
- Serving your cereal with a handful of fruit (fresh or dried) will count towards your 5-a-day.
Number of uses
approx. 10 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
325g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1668kJ / 393kcal
|500kJ / 118kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|84.5g
|25.4g
|Sugars
|18.0g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|8.1g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Vitamin D
|4.20µg (84%NRV)
|1.26µg (25%NRV)
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.90mg (82%NRV)
|0.27mg (25%NRV)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.20mg (86%NRV)
|0.36mg (26%NRV)
|Niacin
|13.3mg (83%NRV)
|4.0mg (25%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|1.20mg (86%NRV)
|0.36mg (26%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|166µg (83%NRV)
|50µg (25%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.10µg (84%NRV)
|0.63µg (25%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|5.0mg (83%NRV)
|1.5mg (25%NRV)
|Iron
|7.0mg (50%NRV)
|2.1mg (15%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020