By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Multigrain Boulders 325G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Multigrain Boulders 325G
£ 1.20
£0.37/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy500kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • Honey and sugar coated maize and wheat boulders, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • GOLDEN CRUNCH Maize & wholegrain wheat, toasted and tumbled in pure honey Carefully selected grains We love brekkie. That’s why we carefully select the best ingredients for your bowl. We make sure it's packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be so you're ready for the day ahead
  • GOLDEN CRUNCH Maize and wholegrain wheat, toasted and tumbled in pure honey Carefully selected grains We love brekkie. That’s why we carefully select the best ingredients for your bowl. We make sure it's packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be so you're ready for the day ahead
  • Contents may settle during transit.
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Bag - Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home
  • © Tesco 2020. SC4139
  • Golden crunch
  • Maize and wholegrain wheat, toasted and tumbled in pure honey
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 325G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Semolina, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Honey (2%), Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Carrot Extract, Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts, nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Serving your cereal with a handful of fruit (fresh or dried) will count towards your 5-a-day.

Number of uses

approx. 10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1668kJ / 393kcal500kJ / 118kcal
Fat1.6g0.5g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate84.5g25.4g
Sugars18.0g5.4g
Fibre4.2g1.3g
Protein8.1g2.4g
Salt0.3g0.1g
Vitamin D4.20µg (84%NRV)1.26µg (25%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.90mg (82%NRV)0.27mg (25%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.20mg (86%NRV)0.36mg (26%NRV)
Niacin13.3mg (83%NRV)4.0mg (25%NRV)
Vitamin B61.20mg (86%NRV)0.36mg (26%NRV)
Folic Acid166µg (83%NRV)50µg (25%NRV)
Vitamin B122.10µg (84%NRV)0.63µg (25%NRV)
Pantothenic acid5.0mg (83%NRV)1.5mg (25%NRV)
Iron7.0mg (50%NRV)2.1mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Tesco Malt Wheats Cereal 750G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.07
£0.14/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Rich Tea Biscuit 300G

£ 0.30
£0.10/100g

Tesco Choco Hoops Cereal 375G

£ 1.00
£0.27/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here