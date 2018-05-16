Tesco 2 Mediterranean Sea Bass Fillets 301G

- Energy848kJ 203kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 662kJ / 158kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on sea bass (Dicentrarchus labrax) fillets with a tomato and red pepper paste, semi-dried tomatoes and olives.
- Responsibly sourced. Butterflied sea bass fillets stuffed with semi dried tomatoes and olives Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Pack size: 301G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sea Bass (Fish) (73%), Tomato, Semi Dried Tomatoes, Black Olives, Dried Red Pepper, Red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Basil, Oregano, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-19 mins. Remove sleeve and film lid. Lightly brush fillets with a little oil and place foil tray on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven and cook. Remove from foil tray, ensure pad from the bottom of the tray is removed after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry Pan Fry Remove all packaging. 10-12 mins. Pre-heat 1 teaspoon (5ml) of oil over a low to medium heat, add the fillets and cook for 5-6 minutes on each side.
Produce of
Made using sea bass farmed in Turkey.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
301g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (128g**)
|Energy
|662kJ / 158kcal
|848kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.5g
|Protein
|19.5g
|24.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|680mg
|870mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 301g typically weighs 256g.
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
