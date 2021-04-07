Belvita Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Baked Bar 4X 40G
Product Description
- Baked bars made with wholegrain cereals, chocolate chips, hazelnuts and added magnesium.
- Charter Harmony
- BelVita is Committed Harmony Program
- We proudly partner with farmers close to our factories to grow wheat in a sustainable way that helps conserve water, cares for the soil, protects biodiversity and reduces carbon emissions. Learn more about the program on www.harmony.info
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- At belVita, we bake delicious bars respecting what nature gives us: the natural strength of wholegrains.
- Our soft and crunchy Baked Bars are made with 5 different wholegrains - wheat, oats, buckwheat, barley and spelt and are baked to preserve the quality and taste of our selected ingredients.
- Perfect for your morning breaks, belVita Baked Bar is a tasty and nutritious choice to keep you going^(1).
- ^(1)Magnesium contributes to normal energy - yielding metabolism.
- Natural source of fibre, No colours or preservatives, Source of Magnesium^(1), Suitable for vegetarians
- A 40 g serving contains at least 15 % Nutrient Reference Value (NRV) of Magnesium. Contains 8 g wholegrain cereals per serving (40 g).
- 5 Whole Grains
- Deliciously Soft & Crunchy
- For a break, On the go, Keep you going
- Natural source of fibre
- Source of magnesium
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160G
- Magnesium contributes to normal energy - yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Cereals 32.7 % [Wholegrain Cereals 20.3 % (Wholegrain Wheat Flour 12.3 %, Wholegrain Buckwheat Grits 3.3 %, Oat Flakes 1.4 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1.3 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 1.3 %, Malted Wholegrain Wheat Flour 0.7 %), Wheat Flour 12.4 %], Sugar, Chocolate Chips 9.8 % [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Hazelnut Pieces 6.9 %, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Dried Sweetened Cranberries 6 % [Sugar, Dried Cranberries 2 %, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Sunflower Oil], Starch, Isomaltulose***, Humectant (Glycerol), Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Mineral (Magnesium Carbonate), Salt, Flavourings, Skimmed Milk Powder, Honey, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), **Isomaltulose is a Source of Glucose and Fructose
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1 box = 4 bars
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We would love to hear from you. Contact us on 0800 3134 540 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI)
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- eu.mondelezinternational.com
Net Contents
4 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|% ** / 100 g
|40 g
|% ** / 40 g
|Energy
|1739 kJ
|696 kJ
|-
|416 kcal
|166 kcal
|Fat
|16 g
|6.2 g
|of which saturates
|2.9 g
|1.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|24 g
|of which sugars
|26 g
|10 g
|of which starch
|27 g
|11 g
|Fibre
|7.4 g
|3.0 g
|Protein
|5.7 g
|2.3 g
|Salt
|0.69 g
|0.28 g
|Magnesium
|150 mg
|40 % of NRV**
|60 mg
|16 % of NRV**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Nutrient Reference Value(s) (NRV)
|-
|-
|-
|-
