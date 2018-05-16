Tesco Free From 6 Scotch Pancakes

- Energy332kJ 78kcal4%
Product Description
- 6 Gluten free and milk free pancakes made with golden syrup.
- Gluten Free, Wheat Free, Milk Free Baked and flipped on a hot plate for a light and fluffy texture. Best served warm. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food So you can be sure you'll find something for every occasion.
- Baked and flipped on a hot plate for a light and fluffy texture. Best served warm.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Pasteurised Egg, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Golden Syrup (8%), Potato Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Calcium Chloride, Calcium Phosphates), Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 2 days.
Preparation and Usage
This product can be eaten hot or cold.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|950kJ
|332kJ
|224kcal
|78kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|49.0g
|17.2g
|Sugars
|16.7g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Protein
|3.7g
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
