Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Slipper Set

image 1 of Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Slipper Set
£ 25.00
£25.00/each
Product Description

  • Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Slipper Set
  • These slippers are ideal for UK ladies sizes 4-7. A luxury selection of indulgent bathing treats to relax and revive tired feet. Relax your feet in 100g Foot Soak Crystals, moisturise with 140ml Foot Lotion before slipping your feet into a luxurious pair of faux fur slippers. The Boudoire Collection is our most feminine collection.The subtle Rose fragrance is delicate yet indulgent, the perfect match for this exquisite collection.
  • Printed on sustainable material.
  • Slippers: Size Medium 4 - 7
  • Fabric Composition:
  • Upper: Textile
  • Lining: Textile
  • Sole: Other Material
  • UK Recycling Guidance
  • Box - Recycle
  • Lid - Recycle
  • Tube - Don't Recycle
  • For recycling advice, please see our website
  • Use Me, Love Me, Keep Me
  • 140ml Foot Lotion, 100g Foot Soak Crystals and Pair of Faux Fur Slipper

Information

Ingredients

Foot Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Coumarin, Foot Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Foot Lotion
  • Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
  • Foot Soak Crystals
  • Dissolve into a bowl of warm water and soak feet as required.

Warnings

  • WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSIST CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
  • PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.

Name and address

  • Baylis & Harding Plc,
  • B98 7AS,
  • England.
  • RP. MSL,
  • Suite 5385,
  • 27 Upper Pembroke St,

Safety information

