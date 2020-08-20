Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
Product Description
- Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl
- Our Cabernet Sauvignon offers hints of black pepper, vanilla spice and rich berry-plum flavours.
- Bonterra was founded on a philosophy that farming organically produces the purest, most flavourful fruit. This holistic approach balances the land and surrounding habitat of wasps, birds and wildlife to produce wines of unmatched flavour and distinction.
- Jeff Cichocki, Winemaker
- Enjoy Responsibly
- EU Organic - US-ORG-006, Non-EU Agriculture
- Wine of California, USA
- Organic wine
- California Certified Organic Farmers
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Appearance and Colour - Brilliant, dark ruby red hue. Aroma - Blueberry, black currant, and plum with layers of leather and tobacco. Palate - Medium-bodied with ample mid palate and elegant tannin structure
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Bonterra Organic Vineyards
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Jeff Cichocki
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Sauvignon, Durif , Merlot, Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Our Cabernet Sauvignon grapes were crushed before a warm fermentation in stainless steel tanks. Varieties and vineyard lots were fermented separately to allow their signature characteristics to emerge before blending. The wine underwent malolactic fermentation to soften the mouthfeel and was aged without lees for 12 months on 100 percent French oak with a medium toast level; forty percent of the barrels were new.
History
- Bonterra Organic Vineyards, America's #1 organic winery, craft wines that are perfectly in tune with nature with over three decades of experience. A celebration of the vitality derived ¬from organic cultivation, the portfolio features wines coaxed from the earth by careful farming practices carried out on a dynamic network of estate and partner farms throughout.
Regional Information
- Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon is sourced from California's finest organic vineyards. Our estate vineyards are located in Mendocino County, just north of Sonoma County in northern California. Mendocino County is home to the world's tallest living tree (a coastal redwood that stands at 112 meters) and Bonterra's estate organic and Biodynamic ranches. 60% of Mendocino County is covered in redwood forest; coupled with wet winters and dry, hot summers, it's an ideal region for organic grape growing.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of the U.S.A.
Name and address
- Vinted and bottle by:
- Bonterra Vineyards,
- Hopland,
- California,
- U.S.A.
Importer address
- Enotria Winecellars Ltd.,
- 23 Cumberland Avenue,
- London,
- NW10 7RX,
- UK.
- bonterra.com
Net Contents
75cl
