Tesco 6 Mini Danish Pastry Selection 235G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1729kJ / 414kcal
Product Description
- Frozen: 2 Danish pastry swirls with cinnamon filling, 2 Danish pastries with vanilla flavour crème filling, 2 Danish pastries with maple syrup filling and pecan nuts. Ready to bake.
- Our mini Danish pastries have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with that freshly baked aroma in your home.
- Ready to Bake Cinnamon swirls, Vanilla crème crowns and Maple & pecan plaits Our mini Danish pastries have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with that freshly baked aroma in your home.
- Pack size: 235G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar Syrup, Cinnamon, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Modified Potato Starch, Cane Sugar Syrup, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabilisers (Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Milk Proteins.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Oven 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
Net Contents
235g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cinnamon swirl (33g**)
|Energy
|1729kJ / 414kcal
|570kJ / 137kcal
|Fat
|23.6g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|10.4g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|43.6g
|14.4g
|Sugars
|13.3g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|Pack contains 6 servings.
|** When cooked according to instructions 235g typically weighs 198g.
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1750kJ / 419kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Pecan Nuts (3.5%), Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Maple Syrup (0.9%), Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Cane Sugar Syrup, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Pectin), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Milk Proteins.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One plait (32g**) Energy 1750kJ / 419kcal 560kJ / 134kcal Fat 24.6g 7.9g Saturates 10.2g 3.3g Carbohydrate 42.6g 13.6g Sugars 13.7g 4.4g Fibre 2.0g 0.6g Protein 5.8g 1.8g Salt 0.3g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510kJ / 362kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Modified Potato Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Coconut Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Stabilisers (Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Almonds Powder, Gelling Agent (Agar), Milk Proteins, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One crown (34g**) Energy 1510kJ / 362kcal 514kJ / 123kcal Fat 20.4g 6.9g Saturates 9.0g 3.1g Carbohydrate 38.7g 13.1g Sugars 13.4g 4.6g Fibre 1.7g 0.6g Protein 5.0g 1.7g Salt 0.3g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1729kJ / 414kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar Syrup, Cinnamon, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Modified Potato Starch, Cane Sugar Syrup, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabilisers (Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Milk Proteins.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One cinnamon swirl (33g**) Energy 1729kJ / 414kcal 570kJ / 137kcal Fat 23.6g 7.8g Saturates 10.4g 3.4g Carbohydrate 43.6g 14.4g Sugars 13.3g 4.4g Fibre 2.1g 0.7g Protein 5.8g 1.9g Salt 0.3g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
