Moma Jumbo Oat Porridge Coconut & Chia 6 X 35G

Product Description
- Jumbo oat porridge with coconut and chia seeds
- Discover our oat obsession
- www.momafoods.co.uk
- The MOMA of all Oats...
- When you go for great taste, you go for British jumbo oats.
- We use a unique MOMA blend of British jumbo oats & fine oat flakes to make a deliciously chunky & creamy porridge.
- Beta Glucan**
- **Oat beta-glucan is a soluble fibre which has been shown to reduce blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. One 35g serving of MOMA coconut & chia porridge contains 1.1g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 38% of the suggested daily amount.
- From Hungry Humble Beginnings...
- My obsession for all things oats began with a craving for a better breakfast that we all deserve.
- We launched MOMA from a stall in Waterloo station made from a converted filing cabinet & we've never looked back.
- ... To Epic Oaty Breakfasts
- We always champion taste exploration, bringing you the best British jumbo oats & the highest quality ingredients to give you the ultimate morning boost.
- Enjoy,
- Tom
- Box - Card - Widely Recycled
- Sachet - Mixed Materials - Not Currently Recycled
- Gluten Free
- Making Oats More Awesome
- 6 x Sachets Ready in 2 mins
- British jumbo oats
- No Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Source of Fibre
- Packed full of oaty goodness (from the bottom to the top)
- Vegan Recipe
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210G
- No Added Sugar
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (82%), Desiccated Coconut (9%), Coconut Milk Powder (6%) (Coconut Milk (90%), Corn Maltodextrin, Corn Starch), Chia Seeds (Salvia Hispanica) (3%), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts, Nuts and Milk.
Storage
For best before see bottom of box. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Preparing the MOMA of all porridge...
Please don't reheat, polish it off in one go
Hob
Instructions: 1 Tear open the sachet and tip the oats into the pan
2 Pour your milk of choice into the sachet until it reaches the fill line, add to the pan and bring to the boil
3 Simmer for about 2-3 minutes, giving it a stir every now and then
4 Once the milk has absorbed and the porridge is looking creamy, tip into a bowl and enjoy!
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed for:
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
Return to
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
Net Contents
6 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|1708kJ
|598kJ
|-
|407kcal
|143kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|5.1g
|of which saturates
|9.2g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|54.6g
|19.1g
|of which sugars
|2.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|10.1g
|3.5g
|Protein
|11.2g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.00g
