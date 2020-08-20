Echo Falls Rose Wine and Gin Fusion, Strawberry and Raspberry 750ml
Product Description
- Rosé Wine (48%) and Gin (2%) Mixed Drink, Natural Flavours with Fruit Extracts.
- A juicy fusion of gin with strawberry and raspberry flavours and our delicious Echo Falls rosé wine. Perfect over ice with a splash of lemonade whilst getting your glad rags on, our gin rosé fusion is the ideal accompaniment to the moments you love.
- 10.9 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Strawberry + raspberry
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Milk.
Tasting Notes
- A juicy fusion of gin with strawberry and raspberry flavours and our delicious Echo Falls rosé wine
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Rosé Grape Blend
Vinification Details
- Perfect over ice with a splash of lemonade whilst getting your glad rags on, our gin rosé fusion is the ideal accompaniment to the moments you love.
History
- At Echo Falls our winemakers are passionate about creating modern and delicious wines, perfect for nights in and social get-togethers.
Regional Information
- Multiregional - Produced in UK
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Best consumed within 3 days of opening.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- www.echofallswine.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|425kJ/102kcal
