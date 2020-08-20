By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Echo Falls Rose Wine and Gin Fusion, Strawberry and Raspberry 750ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Echo Falls Rose Wine and Gin Fusion, Strawberry and Raspberry 750ml

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé Wine (48%) and Gin (2%) Mixed Drink, Natural Flavours with Fruit Extracts.
  • A juicy fusion of gin with strawberry and raspberry flavours and our delicious Echo Falls rosé wine. Perfect over ice with a splash of lemonade whilst getting your glad rags on, our gin rosé fusion is the ideal accompaniment to the moments you love.
  • 10.9 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Strawberry + raspberry
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk.

Tasting Notes

  • A juicy fusion of gin with strawberry and raspberry flavours and our delicious Echo Falls rosé wine

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Rosé Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • Perfect over ice with a splash of lemonade whilst getting your glad rags on, our gin rosé fusion is the ideal accompaniment to the moments you love.

History

  • At Echo Falls our winemakers are passionate about creating modern and delicious wines, perfect for nights in and social get-togethers.

Regional Information

  • Multiregional - Produced in UK

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Best consumed within 3 days of opening.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • www.echofallswine.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 425kJ/102kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.47
£0.47/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here