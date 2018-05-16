Product Description
- BUXTON STILL WATER 15X75CL PACK
- *Water is the one of the healthiest ways to hydrate without consuming sugar or calories. Essential for life, it contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature.
- At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
- Buxton Natural Mineral Water fell as rain on the Derbyshire Peak District 5,000 years ago. Slowly filtered and mineralised through ancient limestone, it rushes up through a mile of British rock and is bottled at an untouched artesian source.
- Buxton Natural Mineral Water is a pure and untouched natural source water, and a great way to hydrate naturally. The handy 75cl bottle is perfect while on the go; take to work, for lunch or at the gym.
- Buxton water is rainfall from over 5,000 years ago, slowly filtered through the ancient limestone rock of the Derbyshire Peak District, turning it into a pure & untouched natural mineral water.
- Pack size: 11.25L
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, clean place away from light, strong odours or chemicals. Consume within 3 days of opening.Best Before end: see bottle.
Produce of
Bottled in England by Nestlé Waters UK Ltd
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled, consume within 3 days of opening.
Net Contents
15 x 75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|mg/l
|Calcium
|55
|Magnesium
|19
|Potassium
|1
|Sodium
|24
|Bicarbonate
|248
|Chloride
|37
|Sulphate
|13
|Nitrate
|<0.1
|Dry Residue at 180°C
|280
|pH at Source
|7.4
