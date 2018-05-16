Carex Aloe Vera Hand Gel 300Ml

- Carex Aloe Vera Hand Sanitising Antibacterial Hand Gel. Cleans, Cares and Protects, so you and your family can feel free to get stuck into life, at home and when you're on the go. The quick drying formulation, with 70% Ethanol content, kills 99.99% of bacteria.
- At Carex we've been keep hands healthy and caring for hands for over 25 years. Carex cleans, cares and protects for all the family so that you can get stuck into life. That's why we Carex.
- Green Dot
- Our bottle is 100% recyclable so please place it in your recycling bin.
- Dispose of container through domestic waste collection / recycling.
- Cap On - Widely Recycled
- Kills 99.99% of bacteria
- With aloe extract
- Antibacterial
- 70% ethanol content
- Soothing aloe extract
- Family sized bottle
- Quick dry formula
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredient Ethanol 70g per 100g
Produce of
Made in EU
Warnings
- For hand hygiene purposes.
- Keep out of reach of children, unless supervised by an adult.
- Rub a small amount onto dry hands until completely dry.
- DANGER: Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No Smoking. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Name and address
- Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG,
- UK.
- PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
- 'C', Ardilaun Ct.,
Return to
- Free call 0800 581 001
- PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
- 'C', Ardilaun Ct.,
- 112-114 St Stephens Green,
- Dublin,
- D02 TD28,
- Eire.
- www.carex.co.uk
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
- Flammable
