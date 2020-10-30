Nivea Men Complete Collection Gift Set

Great for sensitive skin
Review from nivea.co.uk
I bought this set for my boyfriend for Christmas it was great value for money and he uses the products every day. He has really sensitive skin so it was great to find a set he can actually use all the products from
Awesome
Review from nivea.co.uk
A complete one,,,where I am satisfied,I luv company and the company logo,,,which say's life's good,, and it is good A complete one,,,where I am satisfied,I luv company and the company logo,,,which say's life's good,, and it is good Love this stuff,and I love to purchase it again,, it fullfils the morality I love this *stuff* ,,, as the upgraded,,, it's trustworthy,,I vil recommend to all to buy,,,Really got bored of all other brands,,, I would " love" to have this with me,,,,God,,,wish me good luck to have this as early as possible,,, fingers crossed As I own a shop,,, it will be helpful that if I need more number of items vid variety of u r company,,, to catch more customers
essential
Review from nivea.co.uk
Superb and so quality. These are superb men's grooming products, particularly the sensitive range.
Use it every day
Review from nivea.co.uk
I use this product every day after shaving. It works well and prevent any shaving rash. It also lasts all day.
Nivea set
Review from nivea.co.uk
Good value for money, lovely products. I will be buying a few of these sets for Christmas presents .
Love it
Review from nivea.co.uk
Love this stuff the smell the texture everything about it Leaves your skin silky smooth and lasts all day. It’s one of the oldies but definitely is up there with the more expensive creams
Great product
Review from nivea.co.uk
My son loved Nivea cheap but great he's skin is soft and moist he is happy with it
Brilliant
Review from nivea.co.uk
Excellent set. Would certainly recommend to anyone. All products great. Gives a good all round groom [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
Review from nivea.co.uk
Love all nivea products . Never have reactions and leave skin feeling amazing
Excellent set
Review from nivea.co.uk
A brilliant collection for everyday use. Great fragrance and good for sensitive skin. Would make a perfect gift for someone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]