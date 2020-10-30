By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Men Complete Collection Gift Set

4.8(52)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Men Complete Collection Gift Set
£ 20.00
£20.00/each
Product Description

  • Nivea Men Complete Collctn Gift Set
  • NIVEA MEN Complete Collection Giftset - sensitive skin grooming for men Conquer the five signs of skin irritation with this five-piece set from NIVEA Men.
  • Set includes:
  • 1. Sensitive Shower Gel: The anti-irritation and refreshing sensitive men's shower gel gently cleanses skin, hair, and body. The alcohol-free body wash does not harm the skin due to the pH Skin Balanced mild formula.
  • 2. Sensitive Face Wash: NIVEA MEN Sensitive Face Wash is a soap free face wash for men who want sensitive skin care that cleanses and refreshes the skin. Thanks to Vitamin E and menthol it cleanses the skin deeply while removing dirt and excess oils.
  • 3. Sensitive Shave Foam: Designed to protect sensitive skin from irritation caused by shaving. The foam is enriched with Chamomile which soothes and calms irritated skin, allowing you to shave closely without worrying about skin damage.
  • 4. Sensitive Roll-on Deo: This strong antiperspirant men's deo effectively protects you from sweat and odour for 48 hours leaving you confident, comfortable and without irritations. The gentle formula with chamomile extract makes it ideal for sensitive skin.
  • 5. Sensitive Moisturiser: With this men's moisturiser sensitive skin will be soothed over time, preventing irritation and leading to healthy-looking skin.
  • Product details:
  • - NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shower Gel (250ml)
  • - NIVEA MEN Sensitive Face Wash (100ml)
  • - NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shave Foam (200ml)
  • - NIVEA MEN Sensitive Roll-On Deo (50ml)
  • - NIVEA MEN Sensitive Moisturiser (75ml)
  • Individual products may vary visually from image shown. Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
  • NIVEA® MEN Sensitive Shower Gel
  • NIVEA MEN Sensitive Face Wash
  • NIVEA MEN Sensitive Protect Roll On
  • NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shaving Foam
  • Made in Germany
  • NIVEA MEN Sensitive Moisturiser
  • Made in Poland
  • FSC - FSC® MIX, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® X000000, www.fsc.org
  • Nivea cares for your skin & planet
  • This Gift Box is made from 30% recycled material
  • Only FSC Board used
  • This Gift packaging is 100% plastic free
  • www.nivea.com/sustainability
  • ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
Information

Ingredients

NIVEA® MEN Sensitive Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, PEG-3 Distearate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Polyquaternium-7, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, NIVEA MEN Sensitive Face Wash: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Carbomer, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Xanthan Gum, Maltodextrin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzophenone-4, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Parfum, NIVEA MEN Sensitive Protect Roll On: Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Glycine Soja Oil, Tocopherol, Trisodium EDTA, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, NIVEA MEN Sensitive Moisturiser: Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Maltodextrin, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Piroctone Olamine, NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shaving Foam: Aqua, Isobutane, Triethanolamine, Laureth-23, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, PEG 7M, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Butane, Propane, Silica, BHT, Piroctone Olamine, Linalool, Parfum

Preparation and Usage

  • Please always check the packaging of the products inside.

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. 4%per mass of the content are flammable.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • D-20245,
  • Hamburg.

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • www.NIVEAMEN.com

Safety information

  1. Flammable
NO SIGNAL WORD Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. 4%per mass of the content are flammable.

Great for sensitive skin

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I bought this set for my boyfriend for Christmas it was great value for money and he uses the products every day. He has really sensitive skin so it was great to find a set he can actually use all the products from

Awesome

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

A complete one,,,where I am satisfied,I luv company and the company logo,,,which say's life's good,, and it is good A complete one,,,where I am satisfied,I luv company and the company logo,,,which say's life's good,, and it is good Love this stuff,and I love to purchase it again,, it fullfils the morality I love this *stuff* ,,, as the upgraded,,, it's trustworthy,,I vil recommend to all to buy,,,Really got bored of all other brands,,, I would " love" to have this with me,,,,God,,,wish me good luck to have this as early as possible,,, fingers crossed As I own a shop,,, it will be helpful that if I need more number of items vid variety of u r company,,, to catch more customers

essential

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Superb and so quality. These are superb men's grooming products, particularly the sensitive range.

Use it every day

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I use this product every day after shaving. It works well and prevent any shaving rash. It also lasts all day.

Nivea set

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Good value for money, lovely products. I will be buying a few of these sets for Christmas presents .

Love it

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Love this stuff the smell the texture everything about it Leaves your skin silky smooth and lasts all day. It’s one of the oldies but definitely is up there with the more expensive creams

Great product

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

My son loved Nivea cheap but great he's skin is soft and moist he is happy with it

Brilliant

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Excellent set. Would certainly recommend to anyone. All products great. Gives a good all round groom [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Love all nivea products . Never have reactions and leave skin feeling amazing

Excellent set

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

A brilliant collection for everyday use. Great fragrance and good for sensitive skin. Would make a perfect gift for someone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

