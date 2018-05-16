MCCAIN HOME CHIPS LIGHTER STRAIGHT CUT 1KG

- Energy955kJ 227kcal11%
- Fat4.2g6%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt0.44g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen
Product Description
- Reduced fat*
- McCain Home Chips Lighter are potato chips coated in a unique crunchy coating that has same crispy, fluffy perfection as Home Chips but with 30% less fat*.
- *30% less fat than standard straight cut Home Chips
- Assured Food Standards - Potato
- Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- The nation's favourite
- Crispy, fluffy perfection
- British potatoes
- Prepared with sunflower oil
- Suitable for vegans
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher - SKA
- Pack size: 1KG
- Reduced fat
Information
Ingredients
Potato (94%), Batter (Flour (Rice, Wheat (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Corn), Tapioca Starch, Modified Starches, Salt, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil (3%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°c or belowIf thawed do not refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Home Chips Lighter.
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly. To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.
Spread a single layer of chips onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 22 - 24 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 oven baked servings
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Frozen
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|599
|764
|kcal
|142
|181
|Fat g
|2.8
|3.4
|of which saturates g
|0.3
|0.3
|Carbohydrate g
|26
|33
|of which sugars g
|0.5
|0.5
|Fibre g
|2.2
|3.3
|Protein g
|2.3
|3.2
|Salt g
|0.30
|0.40
|This pack contains 6 oven baked servings
|-
|-
