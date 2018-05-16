By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel Truffles 200G

Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel Truffles 200G
£ 5.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with salt crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a smooth melting caramel filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers.
  • Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Green Dot
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Caramel 2.1% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt Crystal (Fleur de Sel) (0.3%), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Salt Powder, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Highly meltable, keep cool

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • IT-21056,
  • Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2588 kJ / 623 kcal
Fat 47 g
- of which saturates 35 g
Carbohydrate 43 g
- of which sugars 42 g
Protein 4.9 g
Salt 0.48 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

