Isla Negra Chardonnay Px 250Ml 12%Vol
- Isla Negra Chardonnay PX 250ml 12%vol
- The flavours of ripe apple, pear and pineapple in this Chardonnay/Pedro Ximenez pair perfectly with seafood and risottos.
- 3 UK Units per can
- 1.5 UK Units per 125ml glass
- Wine of Chile
- Pack size: 250ML
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Central Valley
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
3
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Viña Cono Sur S.A.
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Max Weinlaub
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay, Pedro Ximénez
Vinification Details
- Fermented in stainless steel tanks followed by maturation in stainless steel tanks.
History
- Isla Negra is a seaside village, famous for the artists and writers who come to be inspired by the coast and mystical landscape.
Regional Information
- Isla Negra wines are made with grapes from throughout the Central Valley, which is made up of several small valleys ranging from Casablanca to Maule. Known as the most privileged and developed regions in the country, the Central Valley has a temperate Mediterranean climate with a dry and luminous ripening season, diverse soils and precise humidity and temperature patterns.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Produced in Chile
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- V.C.S S.A.,
- Nueva Tajamar 481,
- Torre Sur, of 2101,
- Santiago,
- Chile.
Importer address
- CYT UK Ltd,
- OX33 1ER.
Return to
- CYT UK Ltd,
- OX33 1ER.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
