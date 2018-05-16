Fred & Flo 60 Biodegradable Fragranced Wipes

Product Description
- FRED & FLO Biodegradable Fragranced wipes 60 pack
- Fred & Flo biodegradable fragranced baby wipes are specially developed to gently cleanse, making them suitable for even the most delicate skin. Formulated with a gentle cleansing milk which contains extracts of aloe vera and camomile. Dermatologically approved and pH balanced, which helps maintain a suitable pH for your baby’s skin.
- Made from 100% Plant based fibres kind & gentle for messy hands and wriggly bottoms Gentle for delicate skin Cleansing milk for baby’s soft skin Dermatologically Approved
- 60 biodegradable fragranced baby wipes are specially developed to gently cleanse, making them suitable for even the most delicate skin. Formulated with a gentle cleansing milk which contains extracts of aloe vera and camomile. Dermatologically approved and pH balanced, which helps maintain a suitable pH for your baby’s skin. Wipes made from 100% plant based fibres from renewable and sustainable sources
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Citrate, Glycerin, Benzoic Acid, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Ceteareth-12, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice.
Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.
- Peel back the label and pull the first wipe through the opening. You're ready to deal with anything and everything. Each wipe pops up from the pack so its easy to remove one at a time - useful when only one hand free. Reseal the label after use to keep the remaining wipes moist. Do not flush wipes down the toilet, dispose of with normal household waste. (In bold text)
- Ideal for mealtimes, play times, out and about, the whole family
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
60 Wipes
