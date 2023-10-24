We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Non Bio. Washing Powder 25 Washes 1.625Kg

Tesco Non Bio. Washing Powder 25 Washes 1.625Kg

4.2(41)
Write a review

£3.00

£1.88/kg

Tesco Non-Bio Detergent Powder 1.625kg
Tesco Non Bio Detergent Powder 1.625kgDermatologically tested. Gentle formula. Gentle on sensitive skin. Simple & effective cleaning.Powerful cleaning, formulated without enzymes for sensitive skin. Effective in quick and cold washes.
Pack size: 1.6KG

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic surfactants, Oxygen-based bleaching agents; <5% Non-ionic surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Zeolites; Optical brighteners, Perfumes

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Net Contents

1.625Kg

Preparation and Usage

Dosage 4.6kg Laundry Soiling Water hardness Light / Normal /Heavy Soft: 50ml/70ml/120ml Medium: 50ml / 97ml / 145ml Hard: 75ml / 125ml / 170ml *The standard number of washes (25) is based on the dosage for normal soiling in medium water hardness and average content. For 7+kg loads use 35 ml extra. 97ml = 65g. Handwashing - Dissolve 20 ml in 6 L of water.Sort the clothes according to the garment labels or fabric type. Pour the powder into your main wash dispenser drawer and select the appropriate programme. Always use a dosing scoop to measure out the powder required. For a free dosing scoop call 004408000211952 Save Money: Select the right machine program for the wash each time. Wherever possible, line dry instead of using a tumble drier. To avoid smelly washing, look after your machine by running a maintenance wash at 60°C to 90°C wash cycle, with no clothes, but with powder added, every 6-8 weeks or as necessary. For a freshening wash, turn the dial down to 30°C. Save Time: Using a fabric conditioner makes ironing easier and faster. Safe for use with septic tanks. Stain Removal Tips For best results, treat stains quickly. Grease or creams: pre-treat with a stain remover then wash at the hottest temperature permitted on the garment care label. Red sauce: Pre-treat with a stain remover product then wash as normal. Grass and mud: scrape off any excess mud, pre-treat with a stain remover then wash as normal. Ink: Pre-treat with a stain remover product then wash as normal. Blood: soak the stain for 10 minutes before washing. Coffee, tea and red wine: rinse the stain under cold water, pre-treat with a laundry stain remover, then wash as normal.Not suitable for use on wool and silk articles. If in doubt about colour fastness of a garment, wash separately in cool water. Flame resistant finishes should not be soaked or washed at temperatures above 50°C. Please note powders tend to settle after packing.

View all Washing Powder & Tablet

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here