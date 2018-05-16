Hardys Crest Chardonnay 1.5L

Product Description
- Crest Chardonnay
- To find out more, join us on:
- www.hardyswines.com
- Facebook hardyswines
- Twitter @hardyswines
- Our Chardonnay is rich and elegant with flavours of citrus and melon, a soft creamy texture and subtle toasted oak on the finish - great with seafood.
- Thomas Hardy's pioneering vision and passionate spirit for winemaking is at the heart of each outstanding range of Hardys wines. This range of wines was created to carry on the tradition and devotion of Thomas Hardy, as our winemakers continue to expertly craft wines that are rich and full-bodied with good depth of flavour.
- Please Drink Responsibly
- For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
- Equivalent to 2 x 750ml bottles
- Card Box
- Plastic Bag - May be recycled at select locations - Check Locally
- Plastic Tap
- Wine of South Eastern, Australia
- Pack size: 1.5L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk
Tasting Notes
- Our Chardonnay is rich and elegant with flavours of citrus and melon, a soft creamy texture and subtle toasted oak on the finish
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
19.5
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Viki Wade
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Light oak influence, matured in stainless steel tanks.
History
- Thomas Hardy's pioneering vision and passionate spirit for winemaking is at the heart of each outstanding range of Hardys wines. This range of wines was created to carry on the tradition and devotion of Thomas Hardy, as our winemakers continue to expertly craft wines that are rich and full-bodied with good depth of flavour.
Regional Information
- South Eastern Australia has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Stay fresh for up to six weeks after opening
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Number of uses
Box contains 12 glasses
Name and address
- Packaged by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Importer address
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Net Contents
1.5l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|306kJ/74kcal
|382kJ/92kcal
|Box contains 12 glasses
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020