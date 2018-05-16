By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hardys Crest Chardonnay 1.5L

Hardys Crest Chardonnay 1.5L
£ 13.00
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Crest Chardonnay
  Our Chardonnay is rich and elegant with flavours of citrus and melon, a soft creamy texture and subtle toasted oak on the finish - great with seafood.
  Thomas Hardy's pioneering vision and passionate spirit for winemaking is at the heart of each outstanding range of Hardys wines. This range of wines was created to carry on the tradition and devotion of Thomas Hardy, as our winemakers continue to expertly craft wines that are rich and full-bodied with good depth of flavour.
  Please Drink Responsibly
  For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Equivalent to 2 x 750ml bottles
  • Card Box
  • Plastic Bag - May be recycled at select locations - Check Locally
  • Plastic Tap
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Our Chardonnay is rich and elegant with flavours of citrus and melon, a soft creamy texture and subtle toasted oak on the finish

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

19.5

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Light oak influence, matured in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • Thomas Hardy's pioneering vision and passionate spirit for winemaking is at the heart of each outstanding range of Hardys wines. This range of wines was created to carry on the tradition and devotion of Thomas Hardy, as our winemakers continue to expertly craft wines that are rich and full-bodied with good depth of flavour.

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Stay fresh for up to six weeks after opening

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Box contains 12 glasses

Name and address

  • Packaged by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy 306kJ/74kcal382kJ/92kcal
Box contains 12 glasses--

