Theakston Old Peculier Premium Ale 4 X 440Ml

£ 6.80
£3.87/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Ale
  • Widely recycled
  • Alc 5.6% Vol
  • 2.5 UK Units per can
  • Please enjoy responsibly
  • For further health information visit: drinkaware.co.uk
  • The legend
  • Unpasteurised and cold-filtered
  • Seal of the official of the Peculier of Masham 1741
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Beer, contains Malted Barley and Wheat

Alcohol Units

2.5

ABV

5.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before see base of can

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled

Name and address

  • T&R Theakston Ltd.,
  • Masham,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG4 4YD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • T&R Theakston Ltd.,
  • Masham,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG4 4YD,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Careline:
  • 03303 243333
  • theakstons.co.uk
  • Instagram: @theakstonbrewery
  • Facebook: Theakston Brewery

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesml
Energy 219kJ/52kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 5.1g
of which Sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

