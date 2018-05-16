Maltesers Chocolate Treat Bag 68G

- Energy717kJ 171kcal9%
Product Description
- Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
- Little delicious smooth milk chocolate balls with a crispy malty centre
- The lighter way to enjoy chocolate...Why not share? Maltesers
- Perfect for a treat at work, home or on the go
- Fairtrade Chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 68G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 2; Portions size: 34g
Name and address
Return to
- Freepost Mars Consumer Care
- GB 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk
- www.marsnutrition.co.uk
- IRL 1890 812 315
Net Contents
68g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 34g (%*)
|Energy
|2108kJ
|717kJ (9%)
|-
|503kcal
|171kcal (9%)
|Fat
|24.6g
|8.4g (12%)
|of which saturates
|15.1g
|5.1g (26%)
|Carbohydrate
|61.6g
|20.9g (8%)
|of which sugars
|51.7g
|17.6g (20%)
|Protein
|8.2g
|2.8g (6%)
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.15g (%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
