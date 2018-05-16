By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers Chocolate Treat Bag 68G

image 1 of Maltesers Chocolate Treat Bag 68G

£ 0.89
£1.31/100g

1/2 = 34g
  • Energy717kJ 171kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2108kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
  • Little delicious smooth milk chocolate balls with a crispy malty centre
  • The lighter way to enjoy chocolate...Why not share? Maltesers
  • Perfect for a treat at work, home or on the go
  • Fairtrade Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 68G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 2; Portions size: 34g

Name and address

  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care
  • GB 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL 1890 812 315

Net Contents

68g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 34g (%*)
Energy 2108kJ717kJ (9%)
-503kcal171kcal (9%)
Fat 24.6g8.4g (12%)
of which saturates 15.1g5.1g (26%)
Carbohydrate 61.6g20.9g (8%)
of which sugars 51.7g17.6g (20%)
Protein 8.2g2.8g (6%)
Salt 0.45g0.15g (%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

