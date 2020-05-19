By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haig Club Clubman Ginger Ale & Lime 330Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Haig Club Clubman Ginger Ale & Lime 330Ml
£ 2.00
£6.07/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • HAIG CLUB CLUBMAN GINGER ALE & LIME 330ML
  • A zesty, fresh-tasting serve of feiry root ginger, expertly mixed to compliment the light, smooth taste of Clubman single-grain Scotch Whisky. Finished with a twist of lime, creating a delicious and perfectly balanced serve. Keep chilled in the refrigerator. For the perfect serve, pour over ice and garnish with a slice of lime.
  • Haig Club Clubman is a modern and stylish Single Grain Scotch Whisky developed in partnership between Diageo and global icon David Beckham and British entrepreneur Simon Fuller.
  • Haig Club Ginger Ale and Lime has a light, refreshing, fiery root ginger taste finished with a twist of lime
  • Perfect for every occasion and best served cold or over ice with an extra slice of lime to enhance its citrus notes.
  • Whether you are planning a BBQ or a picnic, Haig Club pre-mixed is perfect to share it with friends.
  • In 1824 John Haig established the Cameronbridge Distillery and it was there that he pioneered the art of producing grain whisky in continuous Coffey and Stein stills - an invention which laid the foundations for the growth and success of the modern Scotch Whisky industry. The Cameronbridge distillery is the most sustainable distillery in Scotland.
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A zesty, fresh-tasting serve of fiery root ginger, expertly mixed to compliment the light, smooth taste of Clubman single-grain Scotch Whisky. Finished with a twist of lime, creating a delicious and perfectly balanced serve

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Diageo,
  • Santa Vittoria d'Alba,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Diageo,
  • Santa Vittoria d'Alba,
  • Italy.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy (kJ)227
Energy (kcal)54
Fat (g)0
of which saturated (g)0
Carbohydrate (g)6
of which sugars (g)6
Fibre (g)0
Salt (g)1.6

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Haig ginger ale lime whiskey new in

5 stars

Very refreshing taste like the 750cl bottle 1litre worthy trying dont usually have ginger with this whiskey totally worth trying.

