Tesco Orange Blossom & Pomegranate Bio. Laundry Gel 720Ml

Tesco Orange Blossom & Pomegranate Bio. Laundry Gel 720Ml

4.4(36)
£2.85

£3.96/litre

Tesco Orange Blossom & Pomegranate Bio Laundry Gel
Tesco Orange Blossom & Pomegranate Bio Laundry Gel 720mlCreated with fragrance experts Fast acting for a quicker washWith an invigorating orange blossom and pomegranate fragrance for long-lasting freshness.
Pack size: 720ML

Ingredients

Ingredients: 15-30% Anionic Surfactants. 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants. <5% Soap, Phosphonates. Also contains: Enzymes, Optical Brightener, Perfume, Linalool, Citral, Limonene.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Net Contents

720ml

Preparation and Usage

Dosage 4-5kg Water hardness Light soil Normal soil Heavy soil Soft/Medium 30ml 30ml 30ml Hard 30ml 30ml 35ml 1 dose = 30ml. Handwash: NOT RECOMMENDED FOR HANDWASHING 6-8kg load Maximum: 35ml. *Standard washes based on normal soiling/medium water hardnessFor best results, gel should be added directly to the drum using the dosing device provided. Do not add via washing machine drawer. Do not pre-wash. Pour gel into dosing device to the line. Place the dosing device on top of pre-sorted clothes and towards the back of the drum. Set machine running on the appropriate cycle for your clothing. Reseal the bottle and store upright. Do not put the dosing device into the dryer, and remove before the drying cycle of combination washer/dryers. Opening Instructions Remove dosing device, open lid and squeeze required amount of gel into the device. Close cap. Safe for use with septic tanks.Suitable for flame retardant finishes. Do not soak or wash flame retardant finishes above 50°C. Always wash dark fabrics separately. Not recommended for wool or silk.

