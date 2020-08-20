By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Puiattino Pinot Grigio 75cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Puiattino Pinot Grigio 75cl
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Italian Wine
  • Save a tree, drink Puiatti
  • No oak aged wines
  • Wine of Venezia Guilia, Italy
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Golden yellow colour. On the nose, notes of golden apple, ripe pear and peach. Good consistency in the mouth, good balance between acidity and roundness

Region of Origin

Friuli-Venezia Giulia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Giovanni Puiatti

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The winery is the first cellar in Friuli to be constructed using only steel, concrete and glass, reflecting his motto of ‘Save a Tree, Drink Puiatti' - in other words, no oak is used in any of the wines.

History

  • Giovanni Puiatti's father Vittorio developed what is now Italy's dominant winemaking technique for white wines

Regional Information

  • Puiatti is now part of an important wine group in Italy called Bertani Domaines

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Name and address

  • Puiatti Vigneti SRL,
  • Grezzana Nella Propria
  • Cantina di Romans D'is. (Go),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.puiatti.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.47
£0.47/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here