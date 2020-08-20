Puiattino Pinot Grigio 75cl
Product Description
- Pinot Grigio - White Italian Wine
- Save a tree, drink Puiatti
- No oak aged wines
- Wine of Venezia Guilia, Italy
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Golden yellow colour. On the nose, notes of golden apple, ripe pear and peach. Good consistency in the mouth, good balance between acidity and roundness
Region of Origin
Friuli-Venezia Giulia
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.0
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Giovanni Puiatti
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- The winery is the first cellar in Friuli to be constructed using only steel, concrete and glass, reflecting his motto of ‘Save a Tree, Drink Puiatti' - in other words, no oak is used in any of the wines.
History
- Giovanni Puiatti's father Vittorio developed what is now Italy's dominant winemaking technique for white wines
Regional Information
- Puiatti is now part of an important wine group in Italy called Bertani Domaines
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Name and address
- Puiatti Vigneti SRL,
- Grezzana Nella Propria
- Cantina di Romans D'is. (Go),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.puiatti.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
