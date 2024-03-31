The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey 70cl

Single Malt Irish Whiskey

The Sexton is a disruptive spirit - a single malt made to be drunk neat or mixed in cocktails

Made from 100% Irish malted barley, it is triple distilled for smoothness and then aged exclusively in Oloroso Sherry Casks

This modern single malt is approachable in taste and memorable in character

Aromas of nuts and dark chocolate are followed by flavours of marzipan, all spice and fruits

The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey is crafted by Master Blender Alex Thomas, one of Ireland's few female whiskey blenders