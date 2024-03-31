We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey 70cl

5(3)
£33.25

£47.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegetarian

Single Malt Irish Whiskey
The Sexton is a disruptive spirit - a single malt made to be drunk neat or mixed in cocktailsMade from 100% Irish malted barley, it is triple distilled for smoothness and then aged exclusively in Oloroso Sherry CasksThis modern single malt is approachable in taste and memorable in characterAromas of nuts and dark chocolate are followed by flavours of marzipan, all spice and fruitsThe Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey is crafted by Master Blender Alex Thomas, one of Ireland's few female whiskey blenders
Origin: Northern IrelandProducer: Proximo Spirits
Distilled in copper potsTriple distilledSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Country

Ireland

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Preparation and Usage

Signature Serve: Bury the Hatchet50ml of Sexton single malt / 25ml lemon juice / 12.5 Gomme Soda water / 15ml Pedro XimenezSteps1. Combine Sexton, lime juice gomme and Pedro Ximenez2. Pour over ice3. Top with soda water

Lower age limit

18 Years

