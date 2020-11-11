7Up Free Lemon & Lime Drink 12 Pack 330Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ/2kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Low Calorie Lemon and Lime Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- Tasty Twist of Lemon and Lime Flavour, no sugar, low calorie carbonated soft drink
- 7UP Free is a crisp, clean & refreshing taste of sparkling lemon & lime.
- Enjoy great 7UP taste, free of sugar with only 7 calories per can. Ideal to enjoy alongside your favourite meal.
- Take a moment to refresh and feel good to be free; perfect for when you're on the go, in good company, or to sit back and relax after a long day.
- - Free of Sugar
- - Free of Caffeine
- - Free of preservatives
- - Free of colours
- - Low Calorie
- - We are 100% Recyclable
- 7UP products are made with the highest-quality ingredients
- 7up is the original lemon and lime soft drink. Infused with zesty natural lemon & lime flavour plus the invigoration of bubbles, 7up gives you a hit of refreshment every time.
- Enjoyed since 1929 this fruit-flavoured sparkling drink has been enjoyed by millions for decades.
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
- Recycle with bags at larger stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Under the Authority of Seven-Up International. 7UP, 7UP Free and 7UP Free logo are Trade Marks of the Concentrate Manufacturing Company of Ireland.
- Free of sugar and caffeine
- Free of colour
- Great 7up taste
- Pack size: 3.96L
- Free of sugar
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Lemon and Lime Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Potassium Chloride, Stabiliser (Pectin)
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Cans.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings of 330ml
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Distributor address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Net Contents
12 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy
|8kJ/2kcal
|26kJ/7kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.13g
|-
|-
Safety information
