By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

7Up Free Lemon & Lime Drink 12 Pack 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
7Up Free Lemon & Lime Drink 12 Pack 330Ml
£ 4.00
£0.10/100ml
Clubcard Price
Per 330ml:
  • Energy26kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ/2kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Lemon and Lime Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Tasty Twist of Lemon and Lime Flavour, no sugar, low calorie carbonated soft drink
  • 7UP Free is a crisp, clean & refreshing taste of sparkling lemon & lime.
  • Enjoy great 7UP taste, free of sugar with only 7 calories per can. Ideal to enjoy alongside your favourite meal.
  • Take a moment to refresh and feel good to be free; perfect for when you're on the go, in good company, or to sit back and relax after a long day.
  • - Free of Sugar
  • - Free of Caffeine
  • - Free of preservatives
  • - Free of colours
  • - Low Calorie
  • - We are 100% Recyclable
  • 7UP products are made with the highest-quality ingredients
  • 7up is the original lemon and lime soft drink. Infused with zesty natural lemon & lime flavour plus the invigoration of bubbles, 7up gives you a hit of refreshment every time.
  • Enjoyed since 1929 this fruit-flavoured sparkling drink has been enjoyed by millions for decades.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • Recycle with bags at larger stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • Under the Authority of Seven-Up International. 7UP, 7UP Free and 7UP Free logo are Trade Marks of the Concentrate Manufacturing Company of Ireland.
  • Free of sugar and caffeine
  • Free of colour
  • Great 7up taste
  • Pack size: 3.96L
  • Free of sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Lemon and Lime Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Potassium Chloride, Stabiliser (Pectin)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 8kJ/2kcal26kJ/7kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0.04g0.13g
Pack contains 12 servings of 330ml--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Fanta Orange Zero 8X330ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 2.49
£0.10/100ml

Aldi Price Match

Coca Cola Coke Zero 24X330ml

£ 8.00
£0.10/100ml

Diet Coke 24 X 330Ml Pack

£ 8.00
£0.10/100ml

Sprite No Sugar 6X330ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.87
£0.10/100ml

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here