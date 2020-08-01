Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Meat Free Nuggets 180G

Nearly perfect ! Slight upgrade they will be 5/5
There good not great but there good sub texture is 9/10 flavour 8/10 but they are nice think I may try frying them see if better result but good pass off kids wouldn’t tell difference review from a meat eater trying all the subs out there !! My advice little extra salt maybe
Best non chicken nuggets I've had
These are exceptional quality non chicken nuggets. I got 3 packs on the weekend on offer and eat all 3! Really good quality, the best non chicken nuggets I've ever tried! Great product 👍