By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Meat Free Nuggets 180G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Meat Free Nuggets 180G
£ 1.50
£8.34/kg
1/2 of pack
  • Energy706kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 941kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • Soya protein coated in breadcrumbs.
  • 100% Plant Based Seasoned soya tumbled in crunchy breadcrumbs
  • 100% Plant Based Seasoned soya tumbled in crunchy breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (17%), Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Soya Protein Isolate (5%), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Onion Powder, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Dextrose, Sugar Cane, Salt, White Pepper, Iron, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 20-25 mins. Place nuggets on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of pack (75g**)
Energy941kJ / 224kcal706kJ / 168kcal
Fat6.4g4.8g
Saturates0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate23.0g17.3g
Sugars1.1g0.8g
Fibre5.6g4.2g
Protein15.8g11.9g
Salt1.0g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 150g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nearly perfect ! Slight upgrade they will be 5/5

4 stars

There good not great but there good sub texture is 9/10 flavour 8/10 but they are nice think I may try frying them see if better result but good pass off kids wouldn’t tell difference review from a meat eater trying all the subs out there !! My advice little extra salt maybe

Best non chicken nuggets I've had

5 stars

These are exceptional quality non chicken nuggets. I got 3 packs on the weekend on offer and eat all 3! Really good quality, the best non chicken nuggets I've ever tried! Great product 👍

Usually bought next

Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Goujons 190G

£ 1.50
£7.90/kg

Quorn Crispy Nuggets 476G

£ 2.60
£5.47/kg

Richmond 8 Meat Free Sausages 336G

£ 2.20
£6.55/kg

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Burgers 226G

£ 1.50
£6.64/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here