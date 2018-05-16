By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Nibbly Fingers Biscuits 125G

Cadbury Nibbly Fingers Biscuits 125G
£ 1.50
£1.20/100g
Each 25 g contains
  • Energy527 kJ 126 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.1 g
    9%
  • Saturates3.1 g
    16%
  • Sugars9.3 g
    10%
  • Salt0.11 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2109 kJ

Product Description

  • Crisp Mini Biscuits coated with Milk Chocolate (48 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.Best Before End: see base of pack.

Number of uses

9 x Finger = 1 Portion. 5 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g (approx 9 biscuits)*Reference Intakes
Energy2109 kJ527 kJ8400 kJ /
-504 kcal126 kcal2000 kcal
Fat24 g6.1 g70 g
of which Saturates12 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate64 g16 g260 g
of which Sugars37 g9.3 g90 g
Fibre2.3 g0.6 g-
Protein6.1 g1.5 g50 g
Salt0.45 g0.11 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

