Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Chili Cheese Slices 180G

Product Description
- Gluten free coconut oil alternative to Cheddar cheese with jalapeño and chilli, with added calcium.
- We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (22%), Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Tomato, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Tricalcium Citrate, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Sultanas, Jalapeño Chilli, Tomato Purée, Red Pepper, Chilli, Colours (Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Dried Apple, Garlic Powder, Dried Onion, Ginger, Pimento.
Allergy Information
- Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,
Storage
Once opened, consume within 10 days. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (20g)
|Energy
|1255kJ / 302kcal
|251kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|23.5g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|19.4g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|21.9g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.3g
|Calcium
|150mg (19%NRV)
|30mg (4%NRV)
