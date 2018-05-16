By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Chili Cheese Slices 180G

Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Chili Cheese Slices 180G
£ 2.25
£12.50/kg
One slice
  • Energy251kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1255kJ / 302kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free coconut oil alternative to Cheddar cheese with jalapeño and chilli, with added calcium.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (22%), Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Tomato, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Tricalcium Citrate, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Sultanas, Jalapeño Chilli, Tomato Purée, Red Pepper, Chilli, Colours (Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Dried Apple, Garlic Powder, Dried Onion, Ginger, Pimento.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Once opened, consume within 10 days. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (20g)
Energy1255kJ / 302kcal251kJ / 60kcal
Fat23.5g4.7g
Saturates19.4g3.9g
Carbohydrate21.9g4.4g
Sugars1.8g0.4g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein0.3g0.1g
Salt1.6g0.3g
Calcium150mg (19%NRV)30mg (4%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

