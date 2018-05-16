Mcguigan Zero Alcohol Free Sauvignon Blanc

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White Australian Wine
- #McGuiganWines
- Generous aromas of rich gooseberry and citrus, with a subtle grassy tone. A medium bodied but refreshingly full flavoured Sauvignon Blanc with notes of passionfruit, lime and a persistent length of flavour.
- No more than 0.05% alc./vol.
- Wine of Australia
- Full in flavour
- Wine based beverage
- Free from alcohol
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
De-Alcoholised Wine (95%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Acid (E330), Preservatives (E220, E224), Antioxidant (E300), Thickener (E414)
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Aromas of gooseberry and citrus. On the palate, its medium bodied but really refreshing. Flavours of passion fruit, lime with a vibrant and long finish. Pair well with roast chicken, mixed peppers frittata or just as delicious on its own.
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
White
Producer
Australian Vintage (Europe) Ltd
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Thomas Jung
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
WhiteGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- McGuigan Zero is created using state-of-the-art spinning cone technology. By drawing the wine into super fine layers for efficient vaporisation, alcohol may be removed at lower temperatures than ever before, thus resulting in a truly beautiful tasting product.
History
- McGuigan Wines was established to celebrate the culmination of 3 generations of wine growing by the McGuigan family. Founder Brian McGuigan adopted the central symbol of the family crest, the lion, to reflect inspiration & the McGuigan's enduring spirit & passion for producing great quality Australian wine. Today Brian's brother, Neil McGuigan, is at the helm of McGuigan Wines & continues the proud family tradition. IWSC Winemaker of the Year-2009/11/12/16 & IWC White Winemaker of the Year-2009/12/13/19
Regional Information
- The climate is hot with high evaporation rates & generally low rainfall making irrigation essential. The climate is also continental, resulting in long sunny days and noticeably cooler nights. Modern viticultural & winemaking techniques mean that the climate can be seen as one of the region's strengths.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Back of Label
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within two days.
Produce of
Product of Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- McGuigan Wines,
- Silver City Highway,
- Buronga,
- NSW 2739,
- Australia
Importer address
- Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
- London,
- CR0 6BA,
- UK.
Return to
- Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
- London,
- CR0 6BA,
- UK.
- www.mcguiganwines.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|100kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|<0.2g
|- Of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6g
|- Of which Sugars
|4.2g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|13mg
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020