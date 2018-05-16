Arctic Coffee Caramel Latte 1L
New
Product Description
- Caramel Flavour Coffee Milk Drink
- Rainforest Alliances Certified - Coffee, 100% of the coffee in this Caramel Latte comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, helping protect wildlife, the environment, farm workers and their families. For more information, visit www.rainforest-alliance.org
- For more tasty Arctic inspiration visit www.arcticicedcoffee.co.uk/recipes
- Arctic Coffees are blended with Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica coffee beans and fresh British milk, so you can enjoy the ultimate iced coffee taste.
- Also available in handy single serve cartons - perfect for when you're on the move!
- Arctic Coffee Café Latte
- Arctic Coffee Skinny Latte
- Arctic Coffee Caramel Latte
- Caffeine Content 34mg/100ml.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org
- Assured Food Standards - Milk
- Recycle Me
- So that I can be turned into something new
- Pure-Pak® sense
- Elopak
- Flatten/Cap On - Widely recycled at recycling points - Check Locally Kerbside
- Roasted Arabica Bean
- Deliciously Rich and Creamy
- Strength - 2
- Yay! Even more to enjoy!
- Made in Our Devonshire Dairy
- Made with fresh British milk
- High Temperature Pasteurised
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
1.8% Fat Milk (76%), Arabica Coffee* (Water, Natural Coffee Extract) (20%), Sugar, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Natural Flavourings, Sodium Phosphate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, *100% of the Coffee in this Caramel Latte comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, helping protect wildlife, the environment, farm workers and their families.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Don't freeze me. Keep me chilled at between 0-5°C. Store upright and shake me gently before enjoying. Once opened, use me within 3 days and always by the ‘use by' date shown on top of pack.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Banoffee Coffee Milkshake
- Use Arctic Iced Coffee as a basis for a speedy Banoffee milkshake. Pour a Caramel Latte into the blender or nutribullet along with a banana and whizz until smooth and frothy.
- Classic and delicious!
Number of uses
This carton contains 4 x 250ml servings
Name and address
- The Roasting Room,
- Crediton Dairy Ltd,
- Church Lane,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 2AH.
Return to
- www.arcticicedcoffee.co.uk
- hello@arcticicedcoffee.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|254kJ/60kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|of which sugars
|7.3g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.21g
