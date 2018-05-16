Milton 40 Sterilising Tabs 160G
Product Description
- Sterilising Tablets
- Ideal to sterilise during baby's first year.
- No heating, no rinsing, no hassle.
- Sterilise bottles, teats, soothers, spoons, weaning bowls, teething rings, breast-pump parts, milk storage containers, nipple shields and breast shells.
- Trusted by mums for 70 years
- Look out for our Mini Portable Soother Steriliser, Solo Travel Steriliser and our Hygiene range.
- Maximum protection
- Baby & home
- Ideal for travel
- Effective in 15 min
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredient: Troclosene Sodium (CAS: 2893-78-9): 19.5% w/w
Storage
Store locked up. Store in a dry place.Batch-Lot-EXP: see end of carton
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use:
- 1 Clean
- Wash bottle, teats, breastfeeding equipment in warm soapy water, then rinse in cold water.
- 2 Prepare solution
- Fill your unit with 5L water, add 1 Milton Tablet.
- 3 Add items
- Close the lid and in just 15 minutes everything is ready to use. No need to rinse. Items can stay in the solution until needed. Renew the solution every 24 hours.
- Home hygiene: to disinfect surfaces, use 3 Milton tablets to 5 litres of clear cold water (dilution at 1.8% v/v). No need to rinse. Ideal for table tops, work surfaces, fridges, bins, chopping boards, stained cups & plastic containers, bathroom and toilets.
- Anti germ activity: Bactericidal: in 5 min EN 1040, in 15 min EN 1276 including MRSA and EN 14561 and at 1.8% v/v EN 13697. Effective on Listeria, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Salmonella enterica Paratyphi A, Salmonella enterica Typhymurium and Vibrio cholerae. Fungicidal: in 15 min EN 1275, EN 1650, EN 14562 on Candida albicans (agent responsible for thrush) and at 1.8% v/v EN 13697 on C.albicans. Virucidal: in 15 min on Poliovirus type 1 and Adenovirus type 5 according to the protocol of EN 14476+A1 standard. EN 14476 + A1 in 1 min on Coronavirus and in 5 min on Rotavirus.
Warnings
- Precautionary measures (on undiluted tablet): Causes serious eye imitation. May cause respiratory irritation. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Read label before use. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN YES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container at hand. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulation. Contact with acids liberates toxic gas. Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine).
- TAKE CARE NOT TO SPLASH THE SOLUTION AS IT WILL DISCOLOUR FABRICS AND CLOTHING. DO NOT USE THE SOLUTION ON METAL
Name and address
- Impasse du petit Rosé,
- Zl,
- 79100 Louzy,
- France.
Return to
- GB/IRL: 0800 097 5606
- www.milton-tm.com
Net Contents
40 x 160g
Safety information
- Environmentally damaging
- Irritant
WARNING Precautionary measures (on undiluted tablet): Causes serious eye imitation. May cause respiratory irritation. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Read label before use. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN YES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container at hand. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulation. Contact with acids liberates toxic gas. Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). TAKE CARE NOT TO SPLASH THE SOLUTION AS IT WILL DISCOLOUR FABRICS AND CLOTHING. DO NOT USE THE SOLUTION ON METAL
