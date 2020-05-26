Carmex Moisturising Lip Balm Peach & Mango Burst 10G

Product Description
- Peach & Mango Burst Moisturising Lip Balm
- Relief for dry chapped lips
- Replaces moisture in your lips
- Peach and mango flavouring
- Carmex® tingle-free Peach & Mango Burst is a delicious mouth-watering combination of peach blended with the sweet burst of juicy mango for a fruity fix, creating the perfect lip balm cocktail. The "tingle-tree" formula offers the same moisturising and soothing benefits of Carmex original, but without the cooling ingredients of menthol and camphor - for those who prefer a lip balm with a little less tingling.
- Helping Lips Since 1937
- Suffering from dry, chapped lips, Alfred Woelbing invented Carmex® lip balm in the USA in the 1930s. Try it and see for yourself if why it is a favourite lip balm of Hollywood stars and make-up artists all over the world.
- Tingle free
- Long-lasting relief for dry, chapped lips
- It soothes, relieves and moisturises
- Pack size: 10G
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, Lanolin, Cera Alba, Cetyl Esters, Paraffinum Liquidum, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Parfum, Limonene, Stevia Rebaudiana Extract, Benzyl Benzoate, Linalool
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Use: Helps to moisture and relieve dry, cracked lips.
- Directions: Apply liberally and evenly. Use it regularly to help your lips stay healthy, neat and beautiful. Reapply frequently to maintain protection.
Warnings
- Cautions: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Not for children under 3 years of age.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Grafton International Ltd.,
- B77 5PT,
- UK.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
10g
Safety information
