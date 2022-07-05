We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cuticura Original Anti Bacterial Hand Gel 250Ml

Cuticura Original Anti Bacterial Hand Gel 250Ml

5(1)
£2.50

£1.00/100ml

Cuticura Original Anti Bacterial Hand Gel 250MlFor more information, please visit: www.cuticura.co.uk
Kills viruses**active against enveloped virusesCuticura's Original Anti Bacterial Hand Sanitiser kills viruses* and 99.9% of harmful bacteria in seconds. Quick drying. Leaves hands feeling clean and fresh to keep you protected.
Cuticura, experts in skin treatment and care for more than 150 years.
Formulation Type: Al - other liquids to be applied undiluted.Cuticura is a registered trademark of: Godrej UK.
Kills 99.9% of harmful bacteriaSpecially formulated to be kind to skinQuick drying formulaFor use whenever or wherever you areDermatologically tested and approvedContains 66% alcohol v/v
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Ethanol 57.6g per 100g (66% v/v)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsSqueeze a small amount onto dry hands. Spread from the fingertips over palms and backs of hands. Allow to dry without wiping or rinsing.

