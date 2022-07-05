Cuticura Original Anti Bacterial Hand Gel 250Ml For more information, please visit: www.cuticura.co.uk

Kills viruses* *active against enveloped viruses Cuticura's Original Anti Bacterial Hand Sanitiser kills viruses* and 99.9% of harmful bacteria in seconds. Quick drying. Leaves hands feeling clean and fresh to keep you protected.

Cuticura, experts in skin treatment and care for more than 150 years.

Formulation Type: Al - other liquids to be applied undiluted. Cuticura is a registered trademark of: Godrej UK.

Kills 99.9% of harmful bacteria Specially formulated to be kind to skin Quick drying formula For use whenever or wherever you are Dermatologically tested and approved Contains 66% alcohol v/v

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Ethanol 57.6g per 100g (66% v/v)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage