Tesco Sour Cream & Onion Peanuts 200G

- Energy580kJ 139kcal7%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2319kJ / 557kcal
Product Description
- Roasted peanuts with a crispy sour cream and onion flavour potato and maize coating.
- CRISPY COATED Coated in a sour cream and onion flavour shell
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peanuts (44%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Milk Sugar, Onion Powder, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Thickener (Acacia Gum), Dried Whole Milk, Yeast Extract Powder, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Garlic Powder, Dried Soured Cream (Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Parsley, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- May contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a bag (25g)
|Energy
|2319kJ / 557kcal
|580kJ / 139kcal
|Fat
|37.5g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|35.8g
|9.0g
|Sugars
|7.1g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|16.3g
|4.1g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
