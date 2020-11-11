By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sour Cream & Onion Peanuts 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Sour Cream & Onion Peanuts 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

1/8 of a bag
  • Energy580kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2319kJ / 557kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted peanuts with a crispy sour cream and onion flavour potato and maize coating.
  • CRISPY COATED Coated in a sour cream and onion flavour shell
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanuts (44%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Milk Sugar, Onion Powder, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Thickener (Acacia Gum), Dried Whole Milk, Yeast Extract Powder, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Garlic Powder, Dried Soured Cream (Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Parsley, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2319kJ / 557kcal580kJ / 139kcal
Fat37.5g9.4g
Saturates2.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate35.8g9.0g
Sugars7.1g1.8g
Fibre5.7g1.4g
Protein16.3g4.1g
Salt1.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Festive Sausage Roll Puffs 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 1.50
£0.60/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Offer

Tesco Turkey & Stuffing Bites 300G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Offer

Tesco Coated Peanuts Pigs In Blankets 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Tesco Salted Caramel Chocolate & Peanut Pretzel Mix 300G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 2.25
£0.75/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here