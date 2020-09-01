Haig Club Clubman & Cola 330Ml
- HAIG CLUB CLUBMAN & COLA 330ML
- A distinctive blend of spices - including citrus and kola nut extracts alongside Tahitian vanilla - compliments the butterscotch notes of Clubman, delivering a delicious and perfectly balanced signature serve. Keep chilled in the refrigerator. For the perfect serve, pour over ice and garnish with a slice of lime.
- Haig Club Clubman is a modern and stylish Single Grain Scotch Whisky developed in partnership between Diageo and global icon David Beckham and British entrepreneur Simon Fuller.
- Haig Club Crafted Cola has a balanced tamitian vanilla and kola nut notes, expertly mixed to compliment the light, smooth taste of Clubman single-grain Scotch Whisky
- Perfect to be enjoyed over ice with an extra slice of lime or simply on its own for ease
- Pre-mixed and easily portable, Haig Club Crafted Cola is perfect for sharing with friends at home or on the go.
- In 1824 John Haig established the Cameronbridge Distillery and it was there that he pioneered the art of producing grain whisky in continuous Coffey and Stein stills - an invention which laid the foundations for the growth and success of the modern Scotch Whisky industry. The Cameronbridge distillery is the most sustainable distillery in Scotland.
- Pack size: 330ML
5% vol
Mixed Drinks
Ambient
- Diageo,
- Santa Vittoria d'Alba,
- Italy.
- Diageo,
- Santa Vittoria d'Alba,
- Italy.
18 Years
330ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy (kJ)
|230
|Energy (kcal)
|55
|Fat (g)
|0
|of which saturated (g)
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|6
|of which sugars (g)
|6
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|0
|Salt (g)
|0
