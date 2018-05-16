By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcguigan Zero Shiraz Alcohol Free

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • #McGuiganWines
  • Subtle spice and vanilla notes complemented by plum and forest berry aromas. This Shiraz has good length of flavour with sweet blackcurrants and a round balanced finish.
  • No more than 0.05% alc./vol.
  • Wine of Australia
  • Full in flavour
  • Wine based beverage
  • Free from alcohol
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Ingredients

De-Alcoholised Wine (95%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Preservatives (E220, E224), Thickener (E414)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Subtle spice and vanilla notes complimented by plum and forest berry aromas. This shiraz has flavours of sweet blackcurrants and a round finish. Pairs perfectly with a chocolate dessert, a BBQ but equally delicious on its own.

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Producer

Australian Vintage (Europe) Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Thomas Jung

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • McGuigan Zero is created using state-of-the-art spinning cone technology. By drawing the wine into super fine layers for efficient vaporisation, alcohol may be removed at lower temperatures than ever before, thus resulting in a truly beautiful tasting product.

History

  • McGuigan Wines was established to celebrate the culmination of 3 generations of wine growing by the McGuigan family. Founder Brian McGuigan adopted the central symbol of the family crest, the lion, to reflect inspiration & the McGuigan's enduring spirit & passion for producing great quality Australian wine. Today Brian's brother, Neil McGuigan, is at the helm of McGuigan Wines & continues the proud family tradition. IWSC Winemaker of the Year-2009/11/12/16 & IWC White Winemaker of the Year-2009/12/13/19

Regional Information

  • The climate is hot with high evaporation rates & generally low rainfall making irrigation essential. The climate is also continental, resulting in long sunny days and noticeably cooler nights. Modern viticultural & winemaking techniques mean that the climate can be seen as one of the region's strengths.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Back of Label

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within two days.

Produce of

Product of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • McGuigan Wines,
  • Silver City Highway,
  • Buronga,
  • NSW 2739,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • London,
  • CR0 6BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • London,
  • CR0 6BA,
  • UK.
  • www.mcguiganwines.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 120kJ / 29kcal
Fat <0.2g
- Of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 7g
- Of which Sugars 4.5g
Protein 0.3g
Salt 28mg

