Nescafe Gold Praline Latte 8 Sachets 144G

£ 2.50
£1.74/100g

Offer

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy318kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1780kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Coconut Oil and Natural Flavouring.
  • Catch up with friends or family over an indulgent Praline Latte. Easy to prepare with instant coffee sachets.
  • Pack size: 144G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (21%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (5%) [Instant Coffee (4.6%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Lactose, Natural Flavours, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Pack

Net Contents

8 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy1780kJ143kJ318kJ
-422 kcal34 kcal75 kcal4%
Fat10.8g0.9g1.9g3%
of which: saturates9.3g0.7g1.7g9%
Carbohydrate71.5g5.7g12.9g5%
of which: sugars53.6g4.3g9.6g11%
Fibre1.7g0.1g0.3g-
Protein8.5g0.7g1.5g3%
Salt1.02g0.08g0.18g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet + 200ml water, makes 225ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

