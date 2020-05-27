Nescafe Gold Praline Latte 8 Sachets 144G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1780kJ
Product Description
- A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Coconut Oil and Natural Flavouring.
- Catch up with friends or family over an indulgent Praline Latte. Easy to prepare with instant coffee sachets.
- Pack size: 144G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (21%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (5%) [Instant Coffee (4.6%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Lactose, Natural Flavours, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Pack
Net Contents
8 x 18g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml**
|Per mug**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1780kJ
|143kJ
|318kJ
|-
|422 kcal
|34 kcal
|75 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|10.8g
|0.9g
|1.9g
|3%
|of which: saturates
|9.3g
|0.7g
|1.7g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|71.5g
|5.7g
|12.9g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|53.6g
|4.3g
|9.6g
|11%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.1g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|8.5g
|0.7g
|1.5g
|3%
|Salt
|1.02g
|0.08g
|0.18g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One sachet + 200ml water, makes 225ml; used as basis for per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 8 mugs
|-
|-
|-
|-
