Nestle Aero Bliss Mixed Chocolate Sharing Box 177G

Product Description
- Assorted filled milk chocolates.
- AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Gift a little Bliss! Aero® Bliss Chocolate Gift Box 177g contains velvety, whipped bubbles in three delicious flavours: Salted Caramel, Milk chocolate and Hazelnut Praline. Each velvety whipped chocolate bubble is individually wrapped and has an indulgent filling. Each gift box contains Salted Caramel, Milk chocolate and Hazelnut Praline.
- Aero® Bliss Chocolate Gift Box is the perfect gift, whatever the occasion. Gift a little Bliss when going around for a dinner party to share around the table. Gift a little Bliss to treat a family member of friend. Gift a little Bliss to treat someone on a special occasion, or just to say thanks for being a great friend. This AERO® Bliss Chocolate Selection gift box will make each moment that little bit more blissful.
- With the lightly aerated whipped centre, and the crunch of the delicate crispy pieces, each Aero® Bliss makes each moment that more Blissful. Enjoy the salted caramel bubble with delicate caramel pieces; the chocolate bubble with delicate cocoa pieces or the praline bubbles with the crispy pieces. Each flavor offers a moment of indulgence like no other.
- Our much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 as a chocolate bar in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we have been creating even more ways to enjoy AERO®, and in 2019 with the launch of NEW AERO® Bliss, we took your bubbly experience even further. AERO® Bliss is perfect for gifting and sharing with friends and family.
- Now, with AERO® Bliss Chocolate Selection Gift Box, you can give the perfect gift at any occasion to treat your family and friends. Gift a little Bliss!
- Pack size: 177G
Information
Allergy Information
Storage
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 3 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
177g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Roasted Hazelnuts, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Biscuit Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Salt), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Butterfat (from Milk), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum and Milk Solids 18% minimum
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Dried Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Crisped Cocoa Cereal (Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Whey Protein (from Milk)), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum and Milk Solids 18% minimum
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Cream Powder (from Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Salt), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum and Milk Solids 18% minimum
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020