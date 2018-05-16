Nestle Kit Kat Senses Chocolate Selection Sharing Box 240G

Product Description
- A mixed selection of KitKat Senses - Hazelnut (Crispy wafer fingers with a hazelnut praline topping (18%) covered in milk chocolate (62%)), Double chocolate (Crispy wafer fingers with a double chocolate topping (18%) covered in milk chocolate (62%)) and Salted caramel (Crispy wafer fingers with a caramel topping (17%) covered in milk chocolate (62%)).
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan® The Nestlé Cocoa Plan® is a long-term initiative, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products. KITKAT uses only quality, sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestlé Cocoa Plan® and in 2016, KITKAT became the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Each product is UTZ certified. Thanks to The Nestlé Cocoa Plan®, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT product, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- Good to remember, enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Give a gift to delight their Senses! KitKat Senses Chocolate Gift Box 240g contains indulgent KitKat bitesize pieces. Each individually wrapped bitesize piece is a deliciously crisp chocolate-covered wafer with an indulgent filling. Each gift box has three unique flavours: Salted Caramel, Double Chocolate and Hazelnut.
- KitKat Senses Chocolate Gift Box is the perfect gift to treat a family member or a friend. Give it as a gift to treat someone on a special occasion, or just to say thanks for being a great friend or coworker! KitKat Senses is also the perfect gift to bring along to a dinner party to share round with your family as friends! Watch them lift the lid of the gift box to reveal the individually wrapped indulgent treats.
- With creamy, indulgent fillings, delicious KitKat chocolate and the crisp, light whisper of our iconic wafer, each KitKat Senses bite is made to delight the senses. Enjoy sumptuous salted caramel, infused with caramel flakes; rich ganache and intensely chocolatey cocoa nibs; or indulgent praline with crunchy hazelnut pieces. Each flavour of these bite sized pieces offers something unique and deliciously different. This KitKat Senses gift box is truly made to delight their senses at all special occasions.
- KitKat have been making breaks delicious since 1935 with tasty chocolate. Now, with KitKat Senses Gift Box, you can give the perfect gift at any occasion to treat your family and friends.
- A mixed gift box of KitKat Senses indulgent bitesize pieces
- Individually wrapped deliciously crisp chocolate-covered wafers with indulgent fillings
- Three delicious flavours - Salted Caramel, Double Chocolate and Hazelnut
- The perfect indulgent gift!
- Perfect to bring along to share with family and friends
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 2 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 12 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
240g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Hazelnut Paste (4.5%), Butterfat (from Milk), Hazelnut Pieces (2.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings
Nutrition
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Caramelised Milk Powder (Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter (from Milk), Natural Flavouring), Butterfat (from Milk), Caramel Flakes (3.5%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (from Milk), Salt, Cream (from Milk), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Paprika Extract), Cream (from Milk)
Nutrition
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Caramelised Cocoa Nibs (2.7%) (Cocoa Nibs, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Cocoa Nibs, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup
Nutrition
