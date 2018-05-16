Nestle Aero Bliss Mint Chocolate Sharing Box 176G

Product Description
- Smooth milk chocolate filled with a mint flavoured aerated whipped centre (40%) and biscuit pieces (1.7%).
- AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
- Gift a little Bliss! AERO® Bliss Peppermint Chocolate Gift Box 176g contains velvety, whipped peppermint bubbles wrapped in delicious milk chocolate. Each velvety whipped peppermint bubble is individually wrapped and has an indulgent filling. AERO® is famous for it's bubbles and Peppermint, so this is a great solution.
- AERO® Bliss Peppermint Gift Box is the perfect gift, whatever the occasion. Gift a little Bliss when you are going around for a dinner party to share around the table. Gift a little Bliss to treat a family member or a friend. Gift a little Bliss to treat someone on a special occasion, or just to say thanks for being a great friend. This AERO® Bliss Peppermint gift box will make each moment that little bit more blissful.
- With the lightly aerated whipped centre, and the crunch of the delicate crispy pieces, each AERO® Bliss makes every moment that little bit more Blissful. Each piece offers a moment of peppermint indulgence like no other.
- Our much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. AERO® was first launched in 1935 as a chocolate bar in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we have been creating even more ways to enjoy AERO®, and in 2019 with the launch of NEW AERO® Bliss, we took your bubbly experience even further. AERO® Bliss is perfect for gifting and sharing with friends and family.
- Have you tried our NEW AERO® Bliss Chocolate Selection Gift Box? A gift box perfect to gift or share with family and friends. A gift box containing three delicious flavours - Salted Caramel, Milk Chocolate and Hazelnut Praline. Gift a little Bliss!
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- A gift box of AERO® Bliss velvety, whipped peppermint bubbles wrapped in delicious milk chocolate
- Gift a little Bliss… perfect for gifting
- Open up, sit back & share a bubbly moment… Perfect to share with family and friends
- Pack size: 176G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Biscuit Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Salt), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum and Milk Solids 18% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 3 pieces = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 7 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
176g ℮
Nutrition
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020