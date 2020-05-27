Ariel All In 1 Washing Pods Colour 36 Washes 856.8G

Horrible new smell
Review from ariel.co.uk
The smell of my clothes is really important and this new formula is awful......it is completely overpowering and you can smell it before someone even comes into the room. Please, please bring back the original 3in1 colour pods.
Excellent!
Review from Supersavvyme.com
Amazing pods! Tackles the worst of stains and smells so good!
Dark colours run Caution
Review from ariel.co.uk
Colour is in the description of this product and there are no restrictions on temperature. Used at 40°c in a mixed delicate wash including a red woollen scarf which has been washed many times. All the clothes turned Pink including a mid blue shirt and a multicoloured blouse on a white background. Going out to buy rescue products and ny usual Ariel Colour pods . Would not use this product on dark colours again , even pre washed. Very confusing labelling, very disappointed
Rubbish need to find a solution
Review from ariel.co.uk
These pods stick together in the pack and when trying to detach them from each other they burst. On low temperature washes the plastic outer skin does not melt and forms a horrid stick mess that congeals on cotton tee shirts etc causing further problems. Best go back to tablets
Nasty residue
Review from ariel.co.uk
Washed at 30 deg, didn't overfill, didn't overdose. Clothes came out with flecks of jelly-like soapy residue that I had to pick off.
Doesn't do what it says
Review from ariel.co.uk
This does not remove stains. I'm fed up with adverts saying it removes stains when it doesn't. Thought maybe it was my washing machine but it's only 5 yrs old. Whirlpool hotpoint. I clean it regularly but my clothes never come out stain free. I buy stain removers and they still don't work.
Leaves a gooey mess
Review from ariel.co.uk
I bought these because I had a voucher. I was very annoyed when, on more than one occasion, after a cool wash I found a gooey mess of semi-dissolved capsule stuck to my clothes. I spoken to two of my friends who had had identical experiences and now only use the pods on hot wash cycles.
Melted. Pods
Review from ariel.co.uk
Has anyone had problems with the pods outer covering melting on to clothes. I use them as directed but have had two incidents of the plastic sticking to clothing and it is impossible to get off.
Rubbish
Review from ariel.co.uk
My wife is a cook in a care home, she had tomato sauce on her white jacket, so I thought Ariel 3-1 would be a good buy after watching the advert on tv the night before saying it can get rid of all stains. I washed the jacket at 30*, when I checked the jacket after wash the tomato sauce stains were still there, so don't waste your money, it's RUBBISH!!!
Pods don't disolve
Review from ariel.co.uk
I like Ariel but find that the pods do not disolve,