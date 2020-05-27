By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ariel All In 1 Washing Pods Colour 36 Washes 856.8G

2(13)Write a review
£ 6.00
£7.01/kg

Offer

  • Extraordinary cleaning power in one little pod. Ariel Allin1 Pods Colour washing capsules have a unique multi-compartment design that keeps the ingredients stable and separate until they reach the wash, providing a super concentrated cleaning power. The innovative film of Ariel washing Tablets dissolves completely in contact with water to release the powerful technologies that tackle a broad stain range providing you the best liquid detergent from Ariel, with just the right amount of detergent.
  • Use together with Lenor fabric conditioners and Unstoppables, in wash scent booster, for an extra boost of softness and freshness.
  • WARNING! This product may be harmful and could cause serious injuries. Keep Ariel pods out of reach of children. Visit www.keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.
  • 1. Lifts stains 2. Protects colours 3. Freshens 4. Protects fabrics 5. Effective at 20°C
  • Extraordinary cleaning in one washing capsule
  • Keeps your coloured clothes vibrant
  • Gives you brilliant results even under tough conditions
  • Outstanding cleaning even at 20°C
  • Easy to use: no need to measure and pour
  • Pack size: 856.8G

Information

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Contains Delta-Damascone, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Isoeugenol, Butylphenyl methylpropional, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction. Contains MEA-C10-13 Alkyl Benzenesulfonate; MEA-Laureth Sulfate, C12-14 Pareth-n.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Horrible new smell

1 stars

Review from ariel.co.uk

The smell of my clothes is really important and this new formula is awful......it is completely overpowering and you can smell it before someone even comes into the room. Please, please bring back the original 3in1 colour pods.

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from Supersavvyme.com

Amazing pods! Tackles the worst of stains and smells so good!

Dark colours run Caution

1 stars

Review from ariel.co.uk

Colour is in the description of this product and there are no restrictions on temperature. Used at 40°c in a mixed delicate wash including a red woollen scarf which has been washed many times. All the clothes turned Pink including a mid blue shirt and a multicoloured blouse on a white background. Going out to buy rescue products and ny usual Ariel Colour pods . Would not use this product on dark colours again , even pre washed. Very confusing labelling, very disappointed

Rubbish need to find a solution

1 stars

Review from ariel.co.uk

These pods stick together in the pack and when trying to detach them from each other they burst. On low temperature washes the plastic outer skin does not melt and forms a horrid stick mess that congeals on cotton tee shirts etc causing further problems. Best go back to tablets

Nasty residue

1 stars

Review from ariel.co.uk

Washed at 30 deg, didn't overfill, didn't overdose. Clothes came out with flecks of jelly-like soapy residue that I had to pick off.

Doesn't do what it says

2 stars

Review from ariel.co.uk

This does not remove stains. I'm fed up with adverts saying it removes stains when it doesn't. Thought maybe it was my washing machine but it's only 5 yrs old. Whirlpool hotpoint. I clean it regularly but my clothes never come out stain free. I buy stain removers and they still don't work.

Leaves a gooey mess

3 stars

Review from ariel.co.uk

I bought these because I had a voucher. I was very annoyed when, on more than one occasion, after a cool wash I found a gooey mess of semi-dissolved capsule stuck to my clothes. I spoken to two of my friends who had had identical experiences and now only use the pods on hot wash cycles.

Melted. Pods

4 stars

Review from ariel.co.uk

Has anyone had problems with the pods outer covering melting on to clothes. I use them as directed but have had two incidents of the plastic sticking to clothing and it is impossible to get off.

Rubbish

1 stars

Review from ariel.co.uk

My wife is a cook in a care home, she had tomato sauce on her white jacket, so I thought Ariel 3-1 would be a good buy after watching the advert on tv the night before saying it can get rid of all stains. I washed the jacket at 30*, when I checked the jacket after wash the tomato sauce stains were still there, so don't waste your money, it's RUBBISH!!!

Pods don't disolve

3 stars

Review from ariel.co.uk

I like Ariel but find that the pods do not disolve,

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

