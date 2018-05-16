By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fresh Blooms Hot Water Bottle

Tesco Fresh Blooms Hot Water Bottle

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

  Knitted material with gold thread embroidery flower is a fashionable gift and warm you up in Winter season. Packed with kraft printed gift box
  H26cm x W16cm x D5cm

  When filling the hot water bottle, do not use boiling water. Fill to a max. of 2/3 capacity. Screw the stopper sufficiently tight to ensure there are no leakages. Do not use at the same time as an electric blanket. It is recommended to warm the bed then remove before getting into bed, especially for children

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

