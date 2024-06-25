Deadfast Ant Killer Plus Powder (Organic)

Deadfast Ant Killer Plus Powder (Organic)

Deadfast Ant Killer Plus Powder (Organic)To view and download this label go to: deadfastpest.com
Naturally Derived Formula**Active ingredient extracted from chrysanthemum cinerariaefolium flowers.- Kills ants, cockroaches, wasps, moths & more††This product can also be used against flies (two-winged), mosquitoes, cockroaches, wasps, earwigs, silverfish and other bristletails, fleas, bedbugs, dust mites, moths, booklice, aphids, caterpillars and sawflies.Deadfast ant killer plus powder is for amateur use against ants. The product can be used outdoors on hard, porous and non-porous surfaces, hard and soft furnishings.It can also be used indoors in domestic premises (including kitchens) and on pet bedding.For use outdoors in sheds, garages, on paths, ant nests, wasp nests and refuse tips.Application Rate- For flat, hard surfaces apply 10g of product per square metre of surface.- For ant nests in grass apply 20g of product per square metre.
Net Contents

150g ℮

