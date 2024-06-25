Deadfast Ant Killer Plus Powder (Organic)

Environmentally damaging

PRECAUTIONS Avoid release to the environment. Wear protective gloves. Wear respiratory protection (in case of inadequate ventilation). Safety eyewear complying with an approved standard should be used when a risk assessment indicates this necessary. Collect spillage. Dispose of contents/ container in accordance with national regulations. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains chrysanthemum cinerariaefolium extract. May produce an allergic reaction. STATUTORY CONDITIONS RELATING TO USE FOR USE ONLY AS AN INSECTICIDE. Users must comply in full with all their responsibilities under the Control of Pesticides Regulations 1986 (as amended), including complying with all conditions of approval. Read all precautions before use. HSE No. 10712 To avoid risks to human health and the environment, comply with the instructions for use. Keep in a safe place. Do not contaminate foodstuffs, eating utensils or food contact surfaces. Cover all water storage tanks before application. Do not apply directly to animals. Exclude animals during application. Do not apply to clothing or human bedding. All bats are protected under the wildlife and countryside act 1981. Before treating any structure used by bats consult Natural England, Scottish Natural Heritage or the Countryside Council for Wales. Wash hands and exposed skin before meals and after use. Hazardous to bees. Action should be taken to prevent foraging bees gaining access to treated nests, preferably by removing the combs or blocking the nest entrances. This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. Use biocides safely and sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than prescribed on this label. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Poisons Information: For information or to report a poisoning incident contact The National Poisons Information Centre (01 8092166). Contains 0.12% w/w chrysanthemum cinerariaefolium extract from open and mature flowers of tanacetum cinerariifolium obtained with supercritical CO2, and 1.17% w/w piperonyl butoxide.