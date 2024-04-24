Deadfast Ant Killer Plus Bait Station

Deadfast Ant Killer Plus Bait StationWhy Use This Bait Station?- Unique mode of action: The insecticide only activates when ants consume the bait, allowing targeted control and less risk towards non-target species.- Total colony elimination: Once ants consume the bait they will carry the gel to their nest and contaminate the whole colony.- Fast consumption: The capsule chamber keeps the bait fresh to compete with any food sources providing effective control.A ready-to-use bait station pre-filled with a gel formulation for use as an insecticide by non-professionals and professionals for the control of ants indoors and outdoors around buildings. Use biocides safely and sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than that prescribed on this label.
For use by the General Public. For use as an insecticide only. For use indoor and outdoors around buildings only.
Kills Ants and Their Colony24 Hour Fast ActionBio-Activated Formula: Only Lethal for Ants3 Ready to Use Bait StationsFor Use Indoor & Outdoors Around BuildingsTotal Nest Colony Control
Net Contents
3 x 4g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Instructions for UseAlways read the label or leaflet before use and respect all the instructions provided.Target ant - Black or garden ants (lasius niger)Baiting* - 1 to 5 bait stations per 40m², in areas where ants are activeAdvice before treatment - Inspect areas to determine the level of ant activity or infestation. Remove alternative food source that may be in competition from near areas.Advice during treatment - Replace bait stations after a minimum of 7 days if needed*Maximum application rate of 0.5g of gel bait per m^2.How to Activate the Bait StationRemove bait station from the foil packaging and break baits apart. To activate the bait station:1. Snap-off the tab on the top of the bait station2. Squeeze the gel capsule to deposit the gel in the central compartment3. Place the bait station(s) in areas of ant infestation/activity.Place bait station in areas that target active ant trails, nests or other infested areas or areas suspected to be infested. Place bait stations to areas including, but not limited to: Pest entry sites, lofts, wall voids, behind cabinets or equipment under counters or appliances along skirting-boards and pipework.Outdoor use (terraces, backyards or gardens): place the bait station in places where it is more likely to find ants: Eaves, cornices, where wires and pipes entering the structure of the building.Do not apply to surfaces where temperature can exceed 50°c as this could cause the gel to liquefy (examples include, but are not limited to: Parts of stoves, ovens, grills, fume hoods, saunas, heat lamps, fryers, dishwashers and hot water pipes).Remove bait stations at the end of the treatment and dispose of in accordance with instructions below.