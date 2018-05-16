By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Carnation Original Drizzle 450G

Nestle Carnation Original Drizzle 450G
Product Description

  • Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • Sweet and deliciously creamy, Carnation® Drizzles Original is made from all natural ingredients and is a scrumptious way to finish tasty sweet treats, from brownies and cakes to ice cream, pancakes and over fruit!
  • Each bottle contains 450g of Carnation® Drizzles Original which is great for a delicious finishing touch on your favourite desserts and bakes.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Sugar, Minimum 8% Milk Fat, 20% Milk Solids Not Fat

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, store in a fridge and consume within 2 weeks

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g serving%RI
Energy1359kJ204kJ2%
-322kcal48kcal
Fat8.0 g1.2 g2%
of which: saturates5.0 g0.8 g4%
Carbohydrate55.0 g8.3 g3%
of which: sugars55.0 g8.3 g9%
Fibrenilnil-
Protein7.5 g1.1 g2%
Salt0.26 g0.04 g<1%
Contains 30 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

