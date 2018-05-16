By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Nestle Carnation Caramel Drizzle 450G

£ 2.50
£0.56/100g
Each 15g serving contains:
  • Energy199kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.04g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1314kJ

Product Description

  • Caramelised Concentrated Milk with Sugar.
  • Sweet and deliciously creamy , Carnation® Drizzles Caramel contains no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners and is a scrumptious way to finish tasty sweet treats, from simple cheesecakes to delicious cupcakes, ice cream, pancakes and over fruit!
  • Each bottle contains 450g of Carnation® Drizzles Caramel which is great for a delicious finishing touch on your favourite desserts and bakes.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Caramelised Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Stabiliser (Disodium Phosphate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, store in a fridge and consume within 2 weeks

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g serving%RI
Energy 1314kJ199kJ
-311kcal47kcal2%
Fat 7.8 g1.2 g2%
of which: saturates 4.5 g0.7 g4%
Carbohydrate53.0 g8.0 g3%
of which: sugars53.0 g8.0 g9%
Fibrenilnil-
Protein7.3 g1.1 g2%
Salt 0.26 g0.04 g<1%
Contains 30 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

