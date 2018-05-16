Nestle Carnation Caramel Drizzle 450G
- Energy199kJ 47kcal2%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars8.0g9%
- Salt0.04g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1314kJ
Product Description
- Caramelised Concentrated Milk with Sugar.
- Sweet and deliciously creamy , Carnation® Drizzles Caramel contains no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners and is a scrumptious way to finish tasty sweet treats, from simple cheesecakes to delicious cupcakes, ice cream, pancakes and over fruit!
- Each bottle contains 450g of Carnation® Drizzles Caramel which is great for a delicious finishing touch on your favourite desserts and bakes.
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Caramelised Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Stabiliser (Disodium Phosphate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Once opened, store in a fridge and consume within 2 weeks
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g serving
|%RI
|Energy
|1314kJ
|199kJ
|-
|311kcal
|47kcal
|2%
|Fat
|7.8 g
|1.2 g
|2%
|of which: saturates
|4.5 g
|0.7 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|53.0 g
|8.0 g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|53.0 g
|8.0 g
|9%
|Fibre
|nil
|nil
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.1 g
|2%
|Salt
|0.26 g
|0.04 g
|<1%
|Contains 30 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020