Nestle Quality Street Salted Caramel Truffles 200G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate truffle with a salted caramel flavoured centre (59%) covered with salted caramel pieces (9.5%).
- Remember to enjoy chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Quality Street® is suitable for vegetarians.
- The chocolate used in Quality Street® has been produced under The Nestlé Cocoa Plan™, which works with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers for better chocolate.
- Quality Street® Intrigue Salted Caramel Truffles put the perfect salty twist on the iconic Mackintosh caramel toffee. This new flavour is sure to be a firm favourite, with a silky-smooth chocolate centre and a milk chocolate coating, dipped in crunchy salted caramel chunks.
- Give something special to someone special, with these enticing indulgent truffles inspired by traditional Quality Street® flavours - whether it's a big occasion, or simply just because.
- Our iconic selection of sweets has been bringing people together since 1936. John Macintosh, the owner of a successful confectionery business in Norwich, sold a deliciously chewy new toffee invented by his wife. When his son inherited the business, he soon created a range of sweets in beautiful wrappers that everyone could enjoy - and Quality Street® was born. Our sweets have been made in Halifax in Yorkshire since 1936, but they are enjoyed all over the world by lovers of delicious chocolate.
- You'll know it's Christmas when you see the iconic purple bag for the first time. From The Purple One to Green Triangle, Strawberry Delight to Chocolate Toffee Finger, there's something that everyone in the family can't wait to get their hands on. Open the pouch, dig through the sparkling sweets, and discover festive moments that you'll remember forever.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Sorbitol), Whole Milk Powder, Milk, Butterfat (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Invertase), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum and Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts and Gluten.
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 2 sweets = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 10 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- UK: 0800 604 604
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1928kJ
|387kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|461kcal
|93kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|25.4g
|5.1g
|70g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|15.3g
|3.1g
|20g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|52.8g
|10.6g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|50.9g
|10.2g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|3.2g
|0.6g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.8g
|0.8g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.05g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
