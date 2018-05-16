Nestle Quality Street Praline Truffles 200G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate truffle with a hazelnut flavoured centre (59%) covered with caramelised hazelnut pieces (9.5%).
- Quality Street® Intrigue Praline Truffles combine flavours from two of the nation's favourite original Quality Street® sweets; The Green Triangle and The Purple One. Discover a smooth praline truffle centre encased in a milk chocolate shell and sprinkled with hazelnut pieces.
- Give something special to someone special, with these enticing indulgent truffles inspired by traditional QUALITY STREET® flavours - whether it's a big occasion, or simply just because.
- Our iconic selection of sweets has been bringing people together since 1936. John Macintosh, the owner of a successful confectionery business in Norwich, sold a deliciously chewy new toffee invented by his wife. When his son inherited the business, he soon created a range of sweets in beautiful wrappers that everyone could enjoy - and Quality Street® was born. Our sweets have been made in Halifax in Yorkshire since 1936, but they are enjoyed all over the world by lovers of delicious chocolate.
- You'll know it's Christmas when you see the iconic purple bag for the first time. From The Purple One to Green Triangle, Strawberry Delight to Chocolate Toffee Finger, there's something that everyone in the family can't wait to get their hands on. Open the pouch, dig through the sparkling sweets, and discover festive moments that you'll remember forever.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Hazelnut Pieces, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Sorbitol), Whole Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Milk, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Glucose, Honey, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Invertase), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum and Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten.
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020