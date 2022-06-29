We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Casus Grill Instant Bbq

Casus Grill Instant Bbq
£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Product Description

  • Casus Grill Instant Bbq
  • The sustainable one time use grill. It’s made of sustainable materials without the use of metals. More efficient, less waste, safer and it makes GREAT food.
  • CasusGrill™ is an award-winning Danish innovation company with a green DNA and passion to make a difference for our planet earth. We aim to combine sustainability and smart functional design to re-design and make green transformation of existing products which we use every day in life.
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • 60 minutes cooking time
  • No lighter fluid needed

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Place the CasusGrill™ on a firm, even and NON-flammable surface and remove the grill rack made of cardboard and bamboo sticks from
  • the grill.
  • Assemble the cardboard foot first.
  • The 4 holders on the sides of the cardboard box are taken out.
  • Now place the CasusGrill™ on top of the foot and lock the foot into the holders on the cardboard box.
  • Light the Quick Oxylite™ bamboo charcoal briquettes directly in all four corners of the CasusGrill™. No visible flames will occur.
  • After approx. 5 minutes the grill is ready for use. Place the grill rack securely at the side of the CasusGrill™ in the holders in the cardboard box. Your CasusGrill™ is now ready to use – enjoy!

Name and address

  • CasusGrill ApS, Gammel Strandvej 402, 3060 Espergaerde, Denmark

Importer address

  • CPL Industries, Westthorpe Fields Road, Killamarsh, Sheffield S21 1TZ

Distributor address

  • CPL Industries, Westthorpe Fields Road, Killamarsh, Sheffield S21 1TZ

Return to

  • CPL Industries, Westthorpe Fields Road, Killamarsh, Sheffield S21 1TZ
Great for impromptu BBQs

5 stars

I was massively impressed with this little disposable BBQ. We have a gas BBQ but my husband and adult daughter were away, so I got this for me and our two younger children to use and send photos to those family members who were missing out! Plenty of room for 3 burgers, 2 chicken legs and 4 kebabs to be on at the same time. I precooked the chicken and lamb kebabs to make sure there was no risk of food poisoning but the burgers cooked through perfectly. I used it for around 30 mins, adding various different things and it was disappointed to have extinguished it when I did, as there was plenty of heat still coming off it and I think it would have been effective for at least a full hour of cooking. Really easy to assemble and use. Hardly worth getting the big gas BBQ out when you can get a disposable (and environmentally friendly) one this good.

