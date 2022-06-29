Casus Grill Instant Bbq

Great for impromptu BBQs
I was massively impressed with this little disposable BBQ. We have a gas BBQ but my husband and adult daughter were away, so I got this for me and our two younger children to use and send photos to those family members who were missing out! Plenty of room for 3 burgers, 2 chicken legs and 4 kebabs to be on at the same time. I precooked the chicken and lamb kebabs to make sure there was no risk of food poisoning but the burgers cooked through perfectly. I used it for around 30 mins, adding various different things and it was disappointed to have extinguished it when I did, as there was plenty of heat still coming off it and I think it would have been effective for at least a full hour of cooking. Really easy to assemble and use. Hardly worth getting the big gas BBQ out when you can get a disposable (and environmentally friendly) one this good.