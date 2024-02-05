We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kind Protein Caramel Nut 50g

Kind Protein Caramel Nut 50g

£1.90

£3.80/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Portion = 50g
Energy
1066kJ
257kcal
13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2132 kJ 513 kcal

Mixed Nuts (53%) Protein Bar with Peanuts (36%), Almonds (17%) and a Caramel Flavoured Coating (14%).Find out more at www.kindsnacks.co.uk
Kind® Protein bars combine nutritious whole nuts with the finest ingredients to deliver a delicious protein boost. Caramel Nut has all the goodness of crunchy whole almonds and peanuts, with a delicious caramel drizzle.
12g ProteinSource of proteinHigh in fibreGluten freeNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesKosher - D
Pack size: 50G
Source of proteinHigh in fibre

Ingredients

Peanuts, Caramel Flavoured Coating (Chicory Root Fibre, Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring), Protein Crisps (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt), Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Peanut Butter, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

May contain: other Nuts.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 50 g

Net Contents

50g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

