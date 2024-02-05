Kind Protein Caramel Nut 50g

Mixed Nuts (53%) Protein Bar with Peanuts (36%), Almonds (17%) and a Caramel Flavoured Coating (14%). Find out more at www.kindsnacks.co.uk

Kind® Protein bars combine nutritious whole nuts with the finest ingredients to deliver a delicious protein boost. Caramel Nut has all the goodness of crunchy whole almonds and peanuts, with a delicious caramel drizzle.

12g Protein Source of protein High in fibre Gluten free No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Kosher - D

Pack size: 50G

Source of protein High in fibre

Ingredients

Peanuts, Caramel Flavoured Coating (Chicory Root Fibre, Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring), Protein Crisps (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt), Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Peanut Butter, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

May contain: other Nuts.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 50 g

Net Contents

50g ℮

Additives